worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder’s brother sees fight career stall after bout collapse
The boxing brother of Deontay Wilder, Marsellos, is yet to return to the ring despite signing a deal with a new venture in 2022. Last April, Wilder signed with ProBox TV, a new promotional outfit run by a host of legends. However, a May 14 bout collapsed. There’s been nothing since from Marsellos.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
worldboxingnews.net
Danny Williams further ruins Mike Tyson KO legacy with 32nd loss
British heavyweight Danny Williams fought for the 86th time earlier this month, a far cry from his legacy of defeating the great Mike Tyson. Tyson went down in a shocking upset in 2004. However, Williams has been on the path to oblivion since then. Defeating a shell of Mike Tyson...
worldboxingnews.net
Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi
Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
itrwrestling.com
UFC Champion Fires Shot At “Sell Out” Ronda Rousey
Though she hasn’t fought since December 2016, Ronda Rousey remains a talked-about figure within the world of mixed martial arts. ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ attained a 12-2 record during her career inside the octagon, all while becoming the first female to not only sign with the UFC, but the first to hold a championship in the Dana White-helmed organisation.
Prevention
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
Mexican boxer issues threat to Lionel Messi: "May Messi pray to God that I don't run into him somewhere"
Canelo Alvarez was left fuming with Messi apparently using a Mexican shirt to wipe the floor after their game on Saturday
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo is “not on my level nor Errol Spence’s level” – Terence Crawford
By Adam Baskin: Terence Crawford says undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo isn’t one his or Errol Spence Jr’s level. Crawford says that Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) is “mad and jealous” that he’s not as talented as him. Charlo, 32, is already on Crawford’s target...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 odds, predictions, betting trends, expert picks for 2022 boxing fight
The WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will renew ties with old foe Derek Chisora in an all-British trilogy bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3. The 12-round bout will be broadcast live by BT Sport Box Office in the U.K. and by ESPN+ in the U.S. In early September,...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury-Chisora 3: “Pension plan for Chisora before he retires” – Teddy Atlas
By Craig Daly: Teddy Atlas sees this Saturday’s headliner as a “pension plan” for Derek Chisora in being given a title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Atlas feels that the 38-year-old warhorse Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) has earned...
themaclife.com
‘I need this’: Tyson Fury explains retirement reversal
Tyson Fury won’t be the last boxer to come out of retirement to take on new challenges in the ring — but the reigning WBC heavyweight champion says that his decision to do so was because he can’t quite live without the sport just yet. Fury revealed...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn criticizes fans for saying Whyte vs. Franklin was a robbery
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn’s tea kettle was boiling over last Saturday night following his fighter Dillian Whyte’s controversial 12 round majority decision win over American Jermaine Franklin at the OVO Arena in London, England. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing) For the many fans that viewed the...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury – Chisora 3 live on ESPN+ & BT Sport this Saturday
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against #14 WBC Derek Chisora in a trilogy match on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England live on ESPN+ and BT Sport in UK. In the eyes of many fans, this fight is an abomination,...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Maybe Dillian Fights In February, March, AJ Fights Franklin; Then In Summer At Wembley
Eddie Hearn isn’t certain whether Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua will fight next. Their promoter hopes, of course, that the worst-case scenario is that Joshua and Whyte will partake in one bout apiece prior to their rematch taking place sometime next summer at Wembley Stadium in London. Hearn even suggested that Joshua, the former IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion, could face American Jermaine Franklin next, now that Franklin legitimized himself as a contender against Whyte on Saturday night.
Boxing Scene
Fury: Mayweather is 45 and Fighting Youtubers - Very Difficult To Let Go of Boxing
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 34-years-old, admits that he's simply not ready to walk away from the sport. Back in April, Fury packed Wembley Stadium with 94,000 screaming fans - who watched him score a knockout victory over mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds. In the aftermath, Fury announced...
Boxing Scene
Trilogy Merely Another Scene in Chocolatito's Remarkable Second Act
Loathe as I am to concede it, I’ll still be first to raise my hand and admit that a smidge more than five years ago – when a 30-year-old version of Roman Gonzalez was pummeled by a then-unappreciated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the small-town fight capital of Carson, Calif. – I thought he was done.
Boxing Scene
Whyte on Win Over Franklin: I Would Have To Hang Them Up If I Lost
Dillian Whyte says he would have had no choice but to retire if he was not able to pull out a victory over Jermaine Franklin. Instead, the longtime Jamaican-British heavyweight contender could be headed toward another big fight—and big payday—against Anthony Joshua early next year in what would be a rematch of their 2015 encounter. Joshua, who is coming off two consecutive defeats to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, won that fight via stoppage.
