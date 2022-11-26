MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47
25-34-38-41-42-46
(twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $3,100,000
Fantasy 5 Double Play
04-07-19-25-27
(four, seven, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Lotto Double Play
06-20-27-30-37-44
(six, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-four)
Lucky For Life
05-12-18-19-31, Lucky Ball: 4
(five, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: four)
Poker Lotto
QD-2D-4D-7S-10S
(QD, 2D, 4D, 7S, 10S)
Midday Daily 3
7-6-1
(seven, six, one)
Midday Daily 4
2-2-1-9
(two, two, one, nine)
Daily 3
5-1-7
(five, one, seven)
Daily 4
1-0-8-1
(one, zero, eight, one)
Fantasy 5
01-06-11-19-29
(one, six, eleven, nineteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $301,000
Keno
01-02-04-09-12-13-14-29-31-36-43-47-48-49-56-61-63-69-71-72-73-77
(one, two, four, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Powerball
15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10
(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
Comments / 0