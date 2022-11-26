SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
05-12-18-19-31, Lucky Ball: 4
(five, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
10-23-26-31-35, Power-Up: 2
(ten, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
Pick 3 Evening
4-9-8, FB: 8
(four, nine, eight; FB: eight)
Pick 3 Midday
5-4-9, FB: 2
(five, four, nine; FB: two)
Pick 4 Evening
8-6-3-6, FB: 8
(eight, six, three, six; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Midday
2-3-0-7, FB: 2
(two, three, zero, seven; FB: two)
Powerball
15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10
(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
