We have enough gas for 120 years this is not green if it’s going to use enough for a small town by 2035 !!! What happens when everybody’s car is electric ??? Are you done with Democrats lying to you ???
what will power the power plants? wind and solar that are not stable. if you have a day that's over cast, and low wind not much power is being made. we still need Coal, nuclear, gas, and oil, to make society operate. There trying to make a new civilization of what? robots.
Utility companies have to love this. They would need to put in all kinds of new infrastructure, then add those capital costs to their rate base, plus a return on that investment. Depending on how electric rates are structured, the customers could wind up paying for all of it regardless of whether or not they own an electric vehicle.
