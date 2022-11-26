NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash4Life
11-18-41-44-58, Cash Ball: 4
(eleven, eighteen, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
Powerball
15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10
(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
Pick 3
5-8-6, Fireball: 6
(five, eight, six; Fireball: six)
Pick 4
7-7-8-2, Fireball: 6
(seven, seven, eight, two; Fireball: six)
Cash 5
06-22-31-41-43, Xtra: 2
(six, twenty-two, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Midday Pick 3
4-2-1, Fireball: 5
(four, two, one; Fireball: five)
Midday Pick 4
0-7-8-2, Fireball: 5
(zero, seven, eight, two; Fireball: five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
