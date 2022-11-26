Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State football's Khary Crump arraigned for tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium
Editor's note: Story was updated at 4:26 p.m. to correct Crump's bond status. One of Michigan State football’s seven players charged for the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium was arraigned Tuesday morning. ...
College Football Playoff chair breathes life into wild Alabama-Ohio State scenario
The College Football Playoff rankings dropped once again on Tuesday night, with little surprises within the top-six teams, as Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC, Ohio State and Alabama comprised the top teams in the nation. However, committee chair Boo Corrigan’s comments indicate that college football fans could be in for a surprise, mainly in the form […] The post College Football Playoff chair breathes life into wild Alabama-Ohio State scenario appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Ohio State football people most to blame for Michigan loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes were absolutely waylaid in a battle of undefeated teams in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. Ohio State football absorbed its first defeat of the season, bowing to bitter rivals the Michigan Wolverines, 45-23, at Ohio Stadium. The loss is not expected to derail Ohio State’s hopes of still […] The post 4 Ohio State football people most to blame for Michigan loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot
The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
A letter from a very sad Ohio State student
Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
Tom Izzo slams Big Ten’s move to only reprimand Michigan after tunnel incident: ‘I’m completely upset’
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is “completely upset” about the Big Ten conference’s punishment it handed down on Monday following the postgame tunnel altercation at the Michigan State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. The conference officially fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended eight...
Jim Harbaugh reacts to Wolverines players planting flag at Ohio State
The 45-23 Michigan victory at Ohio State Saturday gave head coach Jim Harbaugh the most satisfying victory in his head coaching tenure with the Wolverines. The overjoyed expression on his face after the game did not disappear 24 hours later. Harbaugh was asked if there was any issue with his players planting the Michigan flag […] The post Jim Harbaugh reacts to Wolverines players planting flag at Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Michigan commit, 2024 four-star Ohio native Luke Hamilton, rips how OSU recruits him and other Ohio prospects
Yesterday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines picked up a huge — literally and figuratively — commitment in the 2024 class from four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Avon, Ohio chose the Wolverines over other offers from Cincinnati, MSU, Penn State, Maryland, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pitt, West Virginia and more.
Two More Wolverines Named Best In Big Ten Conference
Make that two more awards for the Michigan Wolverines! On Tuesday, the Big Ten conference awarded Jake Moody with the Big Ten Kicker of the Year award, and Mike Morris earned the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year award. Moody has now won the award in back-to-back seasons, while...
College Football World Furious With Ryan Day's Admission
Ohio State got dominated by Michigan for the second straight year on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines thumped the Buckeyes, 45-23, in Columbus on Saturday. Michigan improved to 12-0, while Ohio State dropped to 11-1 on the year. Is Ohio State still a College Football Playoff team, though?. Day believes so.
Michigan vs. Ohio State had the most TV viewers on any network for a college football game in 17 years
The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is always among the most watched college football games of the season, but the 2022 rendition meant just a little more for fans of both teams and big fans of the sport as a whole. With the Wolverines ranked No....
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
A Buckeye fan’s frustrated farewell fling after Ohio State vs. Michigan: What I’ll Remember
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
College Football World Furious With Ohio State, Michigan Fan
What was this fan doing at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Columbus?. An Ohio State/Michigan fan went viral on social media during Saturday afternoon's rivalry game. The fan was seen wearing both Ohio State and Michigan gear, during Saturday's edition of the 2022 rivalry game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
Gritty finishes carry Michigan in Gulf Coast Showcase
The No. 22 Michigan women’s basketball team entered the Gulf Coast Showcase predicted to fall to No. 21 Baylor in its third meeting in as many years with the Bears. And that doubt made sense. Saturday night against Southern Florida, it needed clutch 3-pointers from senior guard Maddie Nolan and crucial free throws late in the game to escape with a win.
Former Ohio State Coach Named Luke Fickell's Interim Replacement
The Cincinnati Bearcats are once again going back to the Ohio State well after losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin over the weekend. Per The Athletic's Justin Williams, Kerry Coombs, a former Buckeyes defensive coordinator, will take over as the interim in Cincy. "Kerry Coombs has been named interim coach of...
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
