Ann Arbor, MI

ClutchPoints

College Football Playoff chair breathes life into wild Alabama-Ohio State scenario

The College Football Playoff rankings dropped once again on Tuesday night, with little surprises within the top-six teams, as Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC, Ohio State and Alabama comprised the top teams in the nation. However, committee chair Boo Corrigan’s comments indicate that college football fans could be in for a surprise, mainly in the form […] The post College Football Playoff chair breathes life into wild Alabama-Ohio State scenario appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

4 Ohio State football people most to blame for Michigan loss

The Ohio State Buckeyes were absolutely waylaid in a battle of undefeated teams in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. Ohio State football absorbed its first defeat of the season, bowing to bitter rivals the Michigan Wolverines, 45-23, at Ohio Stadium. The loss is not expected to derail Ohio State’s hopes of still […] The post 4 Ohio State football people most to blame for Michigan loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot

The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
landgrantholyland.com

A letter from a very sad Ohio State student

Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Jim Harbaugh reacts to Wolverines players planting flag at Ohio State

The 45-23 Michigan victory at Ohio State Saturday gave head coach Jim Harbaugh the most satisfying victory in his head coaching tenure with the Wolverines. The overjoyed expression on his face after the game did not disappear 24 hours later. Harbaugh was asked if there was any issue with his players planting the Michigan flag […] The post Jim Harbaugh reacts to Wolverines players planting flag at Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

New Michigan commit, 2024 four-star Ohio native Luke Hamilton, rips how OSU recruits him and other Ohio prospects

Yesterday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines picked up a huge — literally and figuratively — commitment in the 2024 class from four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Avon, Ohio chose the Wolverines over other offers from Cincinnati, MSU, Penn State, Maryland, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pitt, West Virginia and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Furious With Ryan Day's Admission

Ohio State got dominated by Michigan for the second straight year on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines thumped the Buckeyes, 45-23, in Columbus on Saturday. Michigan improved to 12-0, while Ohio State dropped to 11-1 on the year. Is Ohio State still a College Football Playoff team, though?. Day believes so.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

A Buckeye fan’s frustrated farewell fling after Ohio State vs. Michigan: What I’ll Remember

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Football World Furious With Ohio State, Michigan Fan

What was this fan doing at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Columbus?. An Ohio State/Michigan fan went viral on social media during Saturday afternoon's rivalry game. The fan was seen wearing both Ohio State and Michigan gear, during Saturday's edition of the 2022 rivalry game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
Michigan Daily

Gritty finishes carry Michigan in Gulf Coast Showcase

The No. 22 Michigan women’s basketball team entered the Gulf Coast Showcase predicted to fall to No. 21 Baylor in its third meeting in as many years with the Bears. And that doubt made sense. Saturday night against Southern Florida, it needed clutch 3-pointers from senior guard Maddie Nolan and crucial free throws late in the game to escape with a win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
MICHIGAN STATE
