Morrissette's musings: Two more candidates to replace Bruce Rollinson as Mater Dei's head football coach

By Connor Morrissette
 3 days ago

Rollinson coached his final game on Friday night

Bruce Rollinson coached his final game at Mater Dei on Friday night in the Monarchs' 24-22 Division 1 Southern Section championship game defeat against St. John Bosco. Earlier this month, the 34-year head man announced that he would retire at the end of this season. He did not provide a reason for retiring in his statement. Rollinson's career ends with a 340-86-2 record and eight CIF titles, according to the CalHiSports record book.

With Mater Dei's season over, the school now needs to find its next head football coach. During the team's Thanksgiving Day practice, more than 300 former Monarch football players came out to say thank you to Rollinson. At the practice, Rollinson said he'll help pick his successor and that he plans to stay involved with the program in the future.

Last week, I published a list of candidates to replace Rollinson. Here are two more names I'm hearing who will be in the mix: assistant offensive coordinator Eric Rescigno and defensive backs coach Frank McManus .

Rescigno has coached on the offensive side of the ball for 28 years, with 16 coming at Mater Dei. He's also made stops at JSerra, Fountain Valley and Edison.

McManus has also coached for 16 years at Mater Dei with the last seven as the varsity defensive backs coach.

