Haleiwa, HI

KITV.com

Mauna Loa erupts, Big Island officials warn people to prepare | UPDATE

HONOLULU (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawaii’s Big Island were warned to be ready should debris threaten communities. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn't immediately threatening towns, but officials told...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary

Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story house in Moiliili

What's Trending: $5 million mac 'n' cheese suit, watching tv nonchronologically. Sued for $5 million dollars. A woman claims that it takes longer than 3 1/2 minutes to make Kraft's mac and cheese in the microwave. Also, Netflix's new series "Kaleidoscope" wants to shake up how you view streaming series.
HONOLULU, HI
notquitenigella.com

Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies

Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI
KHON2

What happens if Mauna Loa eruption cuts off Saddle Road?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What happens if lava threatens or closes the Saddle Road highway? KHON2 obtained a plan the State has made for how it would handle Highway 200 closure if it becomes necessary. The current plan delineates closures near the 8 and 21 mileposts, enforced and manned, and signage on feeder roads in all […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kailua Beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of microplastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach Park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the beach....
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Mauna Loa now flowing from lowest fissure only

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mauna Loa continues to erupt and lava has moved from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where, according to the USGS website, it is flowing from one fissure, as of 1:30 p.m. Officials said the flow is not threatening any communities. According to Ken Hon, Hawaii Volcano Observatory Scientist in Charge, […]
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Kailua Town’s Holiday Happenings

Support local and shop small at Kailua Town’s Holiday Sip + Shop event, Thursday, December 8 from 4-7pm. More than 20 local Kailua boutiques will welcome holiday shoppers with live entertainment, exclusive “Sip + Shop” pricing and festive treats and sips and more! Plus, visit at least 5 shopping centers and enter to win a $500 Kailua Town gift prize. Check in at the Lau Hala Shops lobby (by UFC Gym entrance) to grab your passport. In partnership with Shop Small Hawaii and the Kailua Chamber of Commerce. Holiday shopping just got merrier!
KAILUA, HI
luxurytraveldiary.com

Review: The Royal Hawaiian

The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki, a Honolulu landmark for nearly 90 years thanks in part to its pink color, is definitely one of the best Marriott hotels in Waikiki taking luxury in Hawaii to a new level. Wherever you decide to stay, book via our luxury travel...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

My Job Is Overseeing Design and Construction of Honolulu Rail

Job: Director of Design and Construction for Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Beginnings: Matthew Scanlon says he grew up in Pittsburgh – “a very transit and railroad-centric town.” And though his career has taken twists and turns, he has been involved with transportation and rail projects throughout.
HONOLULU, HI

