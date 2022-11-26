Support local and shop small at Kailua Town’s Holiday Sip + Shop event, Thursday, December 8 from 4-7pm. More than 20 local Kailua boutiques will welcome holiday shoppers with live entertainment, exclusive “Sip + Shop” pricing and festive treats and sips and more! Plus, visit at least 5 shopping centers and enter to win a $500 Kailua Town gift prize. Check in at the Lau Hala Shops lobby (by UFC Gym entrance) to grab your passport. In partnership with Shop Small Hawaii and the Kailua Chamber of Commerce. Holiday shopping just got merrier!

KAILUA, HI ・ 17 HOURS AGO