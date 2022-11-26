Read full article on original website
Mauna Loa forms fourth fissure overnight
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory brought new updates during the overnight eruption of Mauna Loa including information about a fourth fissure forming.
KITV.com
Mauna Loa erupts, Big Island officials warn people to prepare | UPDATE
HONOLULU (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawaii’s Big Island were warned to be ready should debris threaten communities. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn't immediately threatening towns, but officials told...
hawaiibusiness.com
The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary
Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story house in Moiliili
What's Trending: $5 million mac 'n' cheese suit, watching tv nonchronologically. Sued for $5 million dollars. A woman claims that it takes longer than 3 1/2 minutes to make Kraft's mac and cheese in the microwave. Also, Netflix's new series "Kaleidoscope" wants to shake up how you view streaming series.
notquitenigella.com
Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies
Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than a month after a hiker fell to his death at Olomana trail, a new sign with an ominous message was posted at the trail head. The message ― written in red ― says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak.
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
What happens if Mauna Loa eruption cuts off Saddle Road?
HONOLULU (KHON2) — What happens if lava threatens or closes the Saddle Road highway? KHON2 obtained a plan the State has made for how it would handle Highway 200 closure if it becomes necessary. The current plan delineates closures near the 8 and 21 mileposts, enforced and manned, and signage on feeder roads in all […]
Mauna Loa flow now 4.5 miles from Saddle Road
KITV.com
Kailua Beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of microplastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach Park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the beach....
Mauna Loa now flowing from lowest fissure only
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mauna Loa continues to erupt and lava has moved from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where, according to the USGS website, it is flowing from one fissure, as of 1:30 p.m. Officials said the flow is not threatening any communities. According to Ken Hon, Hawaii Volcano Observatory Scientist in Charge, […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filipinos in Hawaii share their success by giving back ‘blessings’ to the homeland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many Filipino immigrants, achieving success in Hawaii means sharing it with people back in their homeland. That includes retired Hawaii lawmaker Jun Abinsay, who is from Ilocos Sur, a province in northern Philippines. He moved to Honolulu more than 50 years ago — part of the...
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
honolulumagazine.com
Kailua Town’s Holiday Happenings
Support local and shop small at Kailua Town’s Holiday Sip + Shop event, Thursday, December 8 from 4-7pm. More than 20 local Kailua boutiques will welcome holiday shoppers with live entertainment, exclusive “Sip + Shop” pricing and festive treats and sips and more! Plus, visit at least 5 shopping centers and enter to win a $500 Kailua Town gift prize. Check in at the Lau Hala Shops lobby (by UFC Gym entrance) to grab your passport. In partnership with Shop Small Hawaii and the Kailua Chamber of Commerce. Holiday shopping just got merrier!
luxurytraveldiary.com
Review: The Royal Hawaiian
The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki, a Honolulu landmark for nearly 90 years thanks in part to its pink color, is definitely one of the best Marriott hotels in Waikiki taking luxury in Hawaii to a new level. Wherever you decide to stay, book via our luxury travel...
Honolulu Zoo closed due to water line break
The Honolulu Zoo is currently closed to the public due to a broken water line at the facility, Monday Nov. 28.
KITV.com
Dillingham Boulevard businesses concerned about HART utility relocation project
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's (HART) relocation of utility lines along Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi was scheduled to get underway on Monday. But many area business owners said they have not been looking forward to it because they believe it will disrupt their businesses...
Hawaii Magazine
The 38th Honolulu City Lights Flips the Switch on the Holiday Season this Weekend
You know there’s something in the air when you see a jolly 21-foot Santa Claus flashing a sky-high shaka outside Honolulu Hale. Although there’s no sled riding or frosted windowpanes and the weather outside isn’t frightful, Hawaiʻi is still full of holiday cheer. After all, it’s the most magical time of the year.
hawaiibusiness.com
My Job Is Overseeing Design and Construction of Honolulu Rail
Job: Director of Design and Construction for Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Beginnings: Matthew Scanlon says he grew up in Pittsburgh – “a very transit and railroad-centric town.” And though his career has taken twists and turns, he has been involved with transportation and rail projects throughout.
KITV.com
NWS Honolulu meteorologist discusses climate, air quality impacts from Mauna Loa eruption
The Ash Advisory issued earlier Monday has been canceled. But officials are constantly encouraging Hawaii Island residents to standby for possible changes. National Weather Service - Honolulu Meteorologist Genki Kino spoke with KITV4 to talk about how the eruption affects the atmosphere, nearby climate, and the air quality.
