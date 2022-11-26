Read full article on original website
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Indiana teens
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls have been unsealed by an Indiana judge. The decision Tuesday allows for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor after 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen, of Delphi, Indiana, was arrested Oct. 28. He was charged with two counts of murder in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
Caesars Sportsbook fined for wrongly denying hockey payout
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have fined Caesars Sportsbook for wrongly refusing to pay out over $27,000 to a gambler who made winning bets on an international hockey game last year. The dispute involved whether goals scored in overtime should count in determining whether bets are winners or losers. It's the same type of pitfall many soccer bettors may soon face during soccer’s World Cup tournament, where bets are usually graded based on what happens during regular time. The state Division of Gambling Enforcement fined Caesars $500 for wrongly insisting that the man’s hockey bets were losers.
No. 3 UConn rallies past No. 9 Iowa to win Phil Knight
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally No. 3 UConn past No. 9 Iowa 86-79 in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards scoring 20 points and three other Huskies reaching double-figures. Edwards was named MVP of the tournament. Iowa star Caitlin Clark had 25 points, and Kate Martin added 20. Edwards got UConn off to a strong start, scoring 10 points while the Huskies built a 20-14 edge.
Dufault scores 19 as St. Thomas beats North Central 111-63
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Led by Ryan Dufault's 19 points, the Saint Thomas Tommies defeated the North Central (MN) Rams 111-63 on Tuesday night. The Tommies improved to 6-3 with the win and the Rams fell to 0-1.
