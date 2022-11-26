Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
KOCO
OHP searching for driver after pedestrian killed in collision on I-40 in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian Tuesday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a vehicle struck a pedestrian around 12:20 a.m. in...
news9.com
OCPD Identifies Victim Killed In NW OKC Roadway
Oklahoma City police identified a man killed Friday in the middle of a northwest OKC roadway. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. When officers were called to the scene, they said they found 31-year-old Devyn Hinkle was found outside his vehicle...
Shooting in northeast OKC leaves one shot in the leg
Oklahoma City Police say an argument led to one person being shot in the leg.
Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
news9.com
Lanes Reopen After Turner Turnpike Crash Near Wellston
The eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike has been reopened following a crash that happened at around 10 a.m. near Wellston. Authorities said there are no injuries, but a truck hauling a crane is involved in the crash. Crews were on scene cleaning a fuel spill, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed at Oklahoma City intersection
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the name of the victim shot and killed last week at a northwest Oklahoma City intersection. Around 2:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Northwest 10th Street, near Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, a news release says they found a 31-year-old man lying outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash
FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County. The crash happened half a mile east of Fort Cobb around 1:15 A.M. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver hit a bridge guard rail and landed in a creek. The...
OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
KOCO
OHP: 18-year-old killed in crash in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Cleveland County. At around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near northbound Interstate 35 and North Flood Avenue in Norman. Upon arrival, an 18-year-old passenger was pronounced...
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business just north of Northwest 150th Street near North May Avenue in Edmond. Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead and a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. This...
KOCO
Man dead after trailer home catches fire in rural Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead after a trailer home caught fire Tuesday morning in rural Payne County. Neighbors said they came outside and saw smoke billowing from the trailer. Firefighters rushed in to help but said it was already too late. "They said it was a...
Police identify victim killed in road rage shooting
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly road rage shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
OCPD: Person injured, suspect dead after reported shooting at Edmond business
EDMOND, Okla. — One person was injured and a suspect is dead after a reported shooting Monday afternoon at an Edmond business. Around 2 p.m., police responded to reports that a suspect was firing shots inside an insurance business in the 2900 block of Northwest 156th Street, near May Avenue and Northwest 150th Street. Police said they believe the calls came from people inside the business.
KOCO
17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol
STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Oklahoma City Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon. “It was just before 2 p.m. that Oklahoma City Police responded to a business here in the area of Northwest 156th and North May Ave. Police received reports of one person inside of a business here firing off shots,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
police1.com
Video: Armed suspect ambushes Okla. officers inside trailer
OKLAHOMA CITY — Earlier this month, three Oklahoma City police officers went inside a trailer searching for a burglary suspect from Missouri. Once inside, the officers made a potentially life-threatening discovery. Police were searching for Timothy Johnson inside the trailer on November 15 when they found him hiding in...
KOCO
Authorities search for suspect after OKC metro break-ins, including at marijuana grow
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for three suspects after overnight break-ins in the Oklahoma City metro. Police told KOCO 5 that at least three locations, including a marijuana grow near Northeast 23rd Street and Air Depot Boulevard, were broken into. Multiple agencies – including the Midwest City and Oklahoma City police departments and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office – are investigating the break-ins.
‘His kids will never see their dad again’: OKCPD identifies deadly road rage victim, loved ones in disbelief
As two drivers were heading down Northwest 10th and Meridian Avenue, one shot multiple rounds at the other in a road rage-induced incident, leaving the other dead.
news9.com
EB Lanes Of I-40 Reopen After Deadly Overnight Crash
Eastbound Interstate 40 is open on Tuesday morning after an overnight crash shut down a portion of the highway. Crews were called to the scene of the crash around 1 a.m. near Council Road in Oklahoma City. A News 9 Photojournalist, who was on the scene, says he saw a...
Harper County Undersheriff Shot On Thanksgiving Making Progress
Doctors are becoming more optimistic that they can save the leg of Harper County's undersheriff after he was shot on Thanksgiving. Travis Painter is being treated at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City while his parents, Tommy and Kim Painter, remain at his bedside. Painter and deputies responded to the...
Comments / 0