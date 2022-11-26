Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO