Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

OCPD Identifies Victim Killed In NW OKC Roadway

Oklahoma City police identified a man killed Friday in the middle of a northwest OKC roadway. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. When officers were called to the scene, they said they found 31-year-old Devyn Hinkle was found outside his vehicle...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Lanes Reopen After Turner Turnpike Crash Near Wellston

The eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike has been reopened following a crash that happened at around 10 a.m. near Wellston. Authorities said there are no injuries, but a truck hauling a crane is involved in the crash. Crews were on scene cleaning a fuel spill, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
WELLSTON, OK
KOCO

Police identify victim shot, killed at Oklahoma City intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the name of the victim shot and killed last week at a northwest Oklahoma City intersection. Around 2:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Northwest 10th Street, near Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, a news release says they found a 31-year-old man lying outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash

FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County. The crash happened half a mile east of Fort Cobb around 1:15 A.M. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver hit a bridge guard rail and landed in a creek. The...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KOCO

OHP: 18-year-old killed in crash in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Cleveland County. At around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near northbound Interstate 35 and North Flood Avenue in Norman. Upon arrival, an 18-year-old passenger was pronounced...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

KOCO

17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol

STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
STILLWATER, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Oklahoma City Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon. “It was just before 2 p.m. that Oklahoma City Police responded to a business here in the area of Northwest 156th and North May Ave. Police received reports of one person inside of a business here firing off shots,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
police1.com

Video: Armed suspect ambushes Okla. officers inside trailer

OKLAHOMA CITY — Earlier this month, three Oklahoma City police officers went inside a trailer searching for a burglary suspect from Missouri. Once inside, the officers made a potentially life-threatening discovery. Police were searching for Timothy Johnson inside the trailer on November 15 when they found him hiding in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities search for suspect after OKC metro break-ins, including at marijuana grow

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for three suspects after overnight break-ins in the Oklahoma City metro. Police told KOCO 5 that at least three locations, including a marijuana grow near Northeast 23rd Street and Air Depot Boulevard, were broken into. Multiple agencies – including the Midwest City and Oklahoma City police departments and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office – are investigating the break-ins.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

EB Lanes Of I-40 Reopen After Deadly Overnight Crash

Eastbound Interstate 40 is open on Tuesday morning after an overnight crash shut down a portion of the highway. Crews were called to the scene of the crash around 1 a.m. near Council Road in Oklahoma City. A News 9 Photojournalist, who was on the scene, says he saw a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

