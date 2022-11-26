Read full article on original website
TCU moves up to No. 3 in new College Football Playoff rankings
With the Big 12 Championship game coming up Saturday, TCU has moved up to #3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released last night. The committee moved the Horned Frogs up from #4 after TCU clobbered Iowa State 62-to-14
Opponents will be facing trouble when messing with the Sisco kids
They're baaack!!! The sisters Sisco — Chloe and Mariya — are back for their fourth year of varsity basketball at Prairie Central High School. This means another season of having to try to defend two of the best players in this part of the state. Who are the Sisco sisters? Chloe and Mariya...
