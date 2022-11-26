Read full article on original website
7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game
FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
Would Bill Belichick Fire His Own Sons? Ex-Patriots Coach Shares Theory
Bill Belichick obviously is all business as head coach of the Patriots. But with two sons — linebackers coach Steve Belichick and safeties coach Brian Belichick — on New England’s staff, it’s fair to wonder whether he’d ever consider firing them if things really went sideways in Foxboro.
Bill O’Brien Possibly Considering NFL Return
The overall fan reception of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien tends to skew towards the negative side when talking about his performance during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Many fans have questioned O'Brien's play calling ability as well as criticizing him for limiting the potential of 5-star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt.
MLB Rumors: Update On Potential Red Sox Target José Abreu
A report issued a few weeks ago identified the Red Sox as “high on the list” of potential landing spots for José Abreu. New information, however, suggests the free-agent first baseman will not end up in Boston. “José Abreu remains a target of the Astros, Padres and...
Patriots running back depth will be tested with Damien Harris likely out
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots running back is about to be tested. Damien Harris missed the third Patriots practice of the week on Tuesday. The running back suffered a thigh injury last week in the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL Network reported, Harris could miss time with the injury and will miss Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
Here’s why Patriots, Bill Belichick gave Jahlani Tavai a new contract
FOXBOROUGH – Life changes fast in the NFL. Jahlani Tavai can attest to that. A 2019 second-round pick by Detroit, Tavai spent his first two NFL seasons in and out of the Lions starting defense. By his third offseason, the linebacker was released. That’s what brought him to New England where he signed with the Patriots practice squad last season.
Bill Belichick elaborates on controversial overturned catch that hurt Patriots
Four days after tight end Hunter Henry had a touchdown catch controversially overturned, Bill Belichick said while the Patriots are moving on, that it’s also difficult to reach a consensus of what is and isn’t a catch. Speaking on WEEI’s The Great Hill Show, Belichick was asked about...
Malcolm Brogdon reveals what separates Celtics from other franchises amid historic start
BOSTON — The Celtics are the third team Malcolm Brogdon has been on during his NBA career. He’s risen from a second-round pick to a leading scorer in his previous stops in Milwaukee and Indiana before agreeing to take on a top reserve role with the Celtics this year.
Bills ‘basically got our face kicked in’ last year; how Patriots plan to respond
The last time the New England Patriots faced the Buffalo Bills, they got absolutely pants in the playoffs. The season-ending loss at a frigid Highmark Stadium is not a particularly fond memory for safety Adrian Phillips. “We went out there and it was, what, negative-one? Went out there and basically...
Patriots QB Mac Jones: Buffalo Bills have ‘best defense in the league’
FOXBOROUGH — Though he’s only halfway through his second NFL season, Mac Jones is already awfully familiar with the Buffalo Bills. As a rookie, he squared off with the Bills three times, and readying to see them once again on Thursday Night Football, Jones was effusive in his praise of the AFC East foe.
Hunter Henry: Mac Jones’ leadership has ‘stepped up a ton’ in Patriots QB’s second season
FOXBOROUGH — Though it’s been a tumultuous sophomore season, Mac Jones is rounding into form at the right time. The second-year quarterback delivered his best performance of the season on Thanksgiving in Minnesota, and played well against the Jets in the previous week, too. He and the Patriots offense are clearly building momentum, though a major test looms with Buffalo on Thursday night.
Bill O’Brien Reportedly Considering NFL Return; Could He Rejoin Patriots?
The coach many fans wanted to lead the New England Patriots’ offense this season reportedly is mulling a return to the pros. Bill O’Brien, who currently is the offensive coordinator at Alabama, is “considering NFL options,” The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported Sunday. O’Brien was the...
Luke Kornet taking pressure off Celtics trade needs with steady bench play | Brian Robb
BOSTON — One of the lingering concerns that many had about the Celtics heading into this season was on the big man depth front. Rob Williams was coming off of knee surgery and Al Horford is 36-years-old and outside of that duo, there was no center on Boston’s roster making more than the league’s minimum and had been a reliable backup center in the NBA.
