State troopers find mental health patient in pajamas after she walked away from Holly Twp. facility

HOLLY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - An endangered missing woman was safely returned to staff at a mental health facility in Holly Township after she was seen walking away from the center in nothing but her pajamas last night, authorities said.

According to Michigan State Police, facility staff at the Rose Hill Center at 5130 Rose Hill first reported that a female patient had gone missing around 8 p.m. on Nov. 25.

The staff said the woman was last seen walking away from the facility and was wearing only her pajamas.

Troopers were quickly dispatched to the area and began search operations after speaking to workers at the center.. Canine units also responded to the scene and MSP said their aviation unit was also notified for additional help.

As the aviation unit was en route, troopers on the ground came across the missing patient in a wooded area not far from the facility, officials added.

Troopers said the woman was found unharmed and was returned to staff at Rose Hill.