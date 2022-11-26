ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State troopers find mental health patient in pajamas after she walked away from Holly Twp. facility

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

HOLLY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - An endangered missing woman was safely returned to staff at a mental health facility in Holly Township after she was seen walking away from the center in nothing but her pajamas last night, authorities said.

According to Michigan State Police, facility staff at the Rose Hill Center at 5130 Rose Hill first reported that a female patient had gone missing around 8 p.m. on Nov. 25.

The staff said the woman was last seen walking away from the facility and was wearing only her pajamas.

Troopers were quickly dispatched to the area and began search operations after speaking to workers at the center.. Canine units also responded to the scene and MSP said their aviation unit was also notified for additional help.

As the aviation unit was en route, troopers on the ground came across the missing patient in a wooded area not far from the facility, officials added.

Troopers said the woman was found unharmed and was returned to staff at Rose Hill.

Judy Hazard
2d ago

Doesn't anyone think the Staff who observed this patient walking away is the problem? That staff person or persons should be fired for not going after this patient at the onset. I think the personnel at this facility need to be reevaluated and incompetent people need to be dismissed immediately.

Katelynn K
3d ago

There’s something not right with this facility. This happens every couple years or so.

Cindy Letson
3d ago

She was on her way to the store. Lots of people wear pajamas to the store. Too lazy to get dressed I guess. lol

