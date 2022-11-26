Edaville's all lit up: Get read to enjoy this holiday favorite

This week's Sunday Read is all about the return of a beloved holiday tradition: Edaville is back!

The Edaville Christmas Wonderland at Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver has returned under new ownership.

New owner Brian Fanslau said preserving Edaville’s history was a big reason he wanted to buy the business but he also did it for the people who work at the park.

Hop aboard to see what they've got planned this season for train rides, light displays, and so much more.

