It is no surprise that a loss to an in-state rival brings out a lot of criticism. And to some it may seem silly. Clemson is 10-2, heading to the ACC Championship, and slightly improved from last year. But the truth is for anyone following this team there are cracks in the foundation, especially on offense. Hopefully they are minor cracks, but it is going to require some soul searching by this coaching staff.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO