ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson Needs A Fresh Coaching Perspective, Will Dabo Take the Plunge?

It is no surprise that a loss to an in-state rival brings out a lot of criticism. And to some it may seem silly. Clemson is 10-2, heading to the ACC Championship, and slightly improved from last year. But the truth is for anyone following this team there are cracks in the foundation, especially on offense. Hopefully they are minor cracks, but it is going to require some soul searching by this coaching staff.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
WSPA 7News

Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Monday morning crash in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday morning following a crash in Clemson, SC. Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tiger Boulevard and College Avenue. According to Campos, it...
CLEMSON, SC
thejournalonline.com

Thanksgiving Day fatality – Golf Course Road

Piedmont firefighters and state troopers work at the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday morning. It happened on Piedmont Golf Course Road when the driver of a car apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver, a thirty-one year old Piedmont man was killed.
PIEDMONT, SC
WBTW News13

Bicyclist dies just days after crash in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by another vehicle. She was taken to the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Change to voting districts in Greenville

The USA has to win the group B matchup against Iran to move forward in the competition. We're taking you to 34th Street and chatting all things about Centre Stage's spin on the Christmas classic. What's new? 11/29. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in the area including...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead on Thanksgiving more than two weeks after head-on crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead more than two weeks after a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29. According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Jeep SUV was...
ANDERSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy