south Carolina boy, 14, dead in the hotel on week before police notifiedcreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Clemson Needs A Fresh Coaching Perspective, Will Dabo Take the Plunge?
It is no surprise that a loss to an in-state rival brings out a lot of criticism. And to some it may seem silly. Clemson is 10-2, heading to the ACC Championship, and slightly improved from last year. But the truth is for anyone following this team there are cracks in the foundation, especially on offense. Hopefully they are minor cracks, but it is going to require some soul searching by this coaching staff.
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
Brian Kelly contrasts 2 Notre Dame games against Georgia with Saturday's LSU matchup
Brian Kelly is more familiar with Georgia than the typical coach coming into the SEC for the first time. Notre Dame played Georgia in 2017 and 2019, and Kelly on Monday was asked if he took anything from those games to use this week when LSU meets Georgia in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
Clemson gets commitment from nation's best
The Clemson football program picked up a new verbal commitment on Monday. Hough High School (Cornelius, N.C.) kicker Nolan Hauser announced his commitment to the Tigers. Hauser is considered to be the (...)
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
Swinney announces starting quarterback
During Dabo Swinney's ACC Championship Game zoom press conference on Sunday, Clemson's head coach was asked if DJ Uiagalelei is still the Tigers' starting quarterback heading into this Saturday's ACC title (...)
Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
Coroner identifies victim from Monday morning crash in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday morning following a crash in Clemson, SC. Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tiger Boulevard and College Avenue. According to Campos, it...
Holiday putt-putt makes way to Greenville Co.
A mini golf course will be lit up with holiday lights in midst of the holiday season.
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Thanksgiving Day fatality – Golf Course Road
Piedmont firefighters and state troopers work at the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday morning. It happened on Piedmont Golf Course Road when the driver of a car apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver, a thirty-one year old Piedmont man was killed.
Bicyclist dies just days after crash in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by another vehicle. She was taken to the […]
Man identified by coroner in Pickens Co. crash
The Pickens County Coroner's Office responded to a crash that left a man dead on Monday.
South Carolina employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
Change to voting districts in Greenville
The USA has to win the group B matchup against Iran to move forward in the competition. We're taking you to 34th Street and chatting all things about Centre Stage's spin on the Christmas classic. What's new? 11/29. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in the area including...
Former South Carolina deputy to appear in court on assault charges
A former deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, who faces multiple charges including assault, is set to appear in court Monday.
Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
Crash victim dies after checking himself out of hospital, coroner says
PELZER, S.C. — A crash has left one dead and five others injured in Anderson County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Nov. 7, a little before 6:25 p.m., a 30-year-old driver in a Jeep with four passengers was headed south on US 29, near Highway 8, three miles west of Pelzer.
1 dead on Thanksgiving more than two weeks after head-on crash
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead more than two weeks after a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29. According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Jeep SUV was...
