informnny.com
Lake effect snow to hit Jefferson, Lewis counties Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get ready for more lake effect snow. Lake effect snow warnings have been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties by National Weather Service in Buffalo. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected to hit Wednesday night and heavy snow will fall in narrow bands. According to the...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Birdsall NY property borders State Forest, travel trailer included, see gallery
5 acres with Travel Trailer bordering State Forest in Birdsall NY. 2011 Travel Trailer with generator on 5.1 acres bordering Gillies Hill State Forest. The 2011 Caliber travel trailer has two power slide outs, large master bedroom, another bedroom that includes ample sleeping area, a full bath, and a power awning. There is a cased water well, septic, and a newer 7000-watt Craftsman power generator.
adirondackalmanack.com
DEC: New York Hunters are Enjoying More Older Bucks
Whether you hunt white-tailed deer primarily for fresh venison, the experience and memories, or a set of antlers, many hunters appreciate being able to observe and harvest larger, older age class bucks. In 2016, DEC launched the “Let Young Bucks Go and Watch Them Grow” educational campaign. The campaign promotes individual choice and voluntary restraint to shift the age composition of bucks harvested by hunters in New York State towards older age classes, while still providing hunters the freedom to harvest any buck they desire.
adirondackalmanack.com
The Return of “Echoes in These Mountains,” book release & signing set for Dec. 10
Echoes in These Mountains was my first award-winning book. Published in 2008, it tells the stories behind 55 historic sites in the Township of Johnsburg, Warren County. The book was well received and the original run of 1,500 copies sold out years ago. With folks asking for up to $114 for a used copy “signed by the author” (eBay emphasis, the original retail price was $16.95), I decided it was time.
Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State
Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
Winter comes roaring back later Wednesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. Where and When is the snow? This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau. The timing […]
informnny.com
Winter storm watches issued for Jefferson, Lewis counties
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More snow may be on its way to the North Country. The National Weather Service has issued severe winter storm watches for both Jefferson and Lewis counties in anticipation of a snowstorm that is expected to hit on Wednesday night. With this storm, heavy lake...
mynbc5.com
Police warn of trailhead vehicle break-ins in Essex County, New York
ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. — Police are issuing a warning to drivers in Essex County, New York, after a spate of recent vehicle break-ins. Officials said four separate car break-ins have been reported at trailheads along Route 9 in Keene, Moriah and Chesterfield. The Essex County Sheriff's Office is reminding...
Early morning fire destroys Oswego County house, 1 person injured
Scriba, N. Y. — An Oswego County home caught fire early Tuesday morning, destroying the house and injuring one person, deputies said. Dispatchers alerted deputies, firefighters and emergency crew members of the fire around 3:39 a.m. at 1292 County Route 1 in Scriba, said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
NYSP identify body found in St. Lawrence County
LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police say the body found in St. Lawrence County last week has been identified. Police responded to Pray Road in the town of Lisbon on November 24 around 1:15 for reports of a woman found dead in a ditch on the side of the road, according to NYSP. […]
Narcan kits installed outside north country businesses
Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug.
adirondackalmanack.com
December 3rd Maple School Includes Uihlein Director’s NNYADP Maple and Beech Research Update
Lowville, New York – Results from the latest Northern New York Agricultural Development Program (NNYADP) maple research projects will be presented at the Making the Most of Maple workshop on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Lowville, New York. Northern New York Maple Specialist Adam Wild, director of the Uihlein Maple Research Forest at Lake Placid, will be joined by Cornell University’s Statewide Maple Specialist Aaron Wightman, and Cornell Maple Program Product Development Food Scientist Catherine Belisle, Ph.D., as workshop presenters. The 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. workshop will be held at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County Learning Center located at 7395 East Road in Lowville. Contact CCE at 315-376-5270 to reserve your space by November 30.
New York’s Official Warning To Snowmobile Owners
Making a monthly payment on a loan for a snowmobile is not too hard to swallow when the snow is flying! You work hard all summer to make the payments and get the sled ready for winter and the season is almost here! But there are a few things that you need to do before you hit the trails.
flackbroadcasting.com
Western Fire Department: Truck torched in Sunday night blaze near Steuben
STEUBEN- A truck was torched by flames late afternoon Sunday in Oneida County, emergency officials say. It was shortly before 4:30 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls of a truck fire on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department was the primary responder. According to officials, a Dodge...
newyorkalmanack.com
A Place Called Pauley: An Adirondack History
In the autumn of 1917, the well-known hotel and sportsman’s lodge Pauley Place was torn down as part of New York’s pursuit to bring her wilderness back on the path to being forever wild. The hotel was in Arietta, one of the most remote sections of the southern Adirondacks.
localsyr.com
Gas prices across CNY continue to fall, local gas station offering $2.87 per gallon
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you’re looking for cheap gas, you are going to want to pay attention to this!. Although gas prices are continuing to fall across New York, Syracuse residents are in luck for the time being. The national average is now $3.55, down $0.11 from...
adirondackalmanack.com
Snowmobiling This Winter? Ride Safely and Have Fun
Snowmobiling provides great opportunities for recreation with family and friends during the winter months. It’s a healthy activity that combines sightseeing with adventure. And northern New York offers some of the best snowmobiling you’re likely to find anywhere. Almost all snowsledders experience the beauty and freedom of the...
New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!
Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
WCAX
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State
The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
