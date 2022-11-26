Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
Related
thedigestonline.com
Inside the Jersey Shore’s Hottest Restaurant of 2022
A few months back I heard about Chef David Viana and Neilly Robinson’s newest venture— a restaurant at the boutique Asbury Park hotel: The St. Laurent. As they describe it, the restaurant aims to present itself as an experience as diverse and culturally significant as Asbury Park itself. Viana is no stranger to crafting memorable dining experiences, his career includes stints at former best restaurant in the world, Eleven Madison Park, as well as Two-Michelin-Star Vila Joya in Portugal, before eventually landing as the Executive Chef at renowned restaurant and cooking school, Heirloom Kitchen in Old Bridge, NJ.
Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location
Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
Iconic NJ Bagel Shop Shutters After ’30 Wonderful Years’
Sad news, bagel lovers — New Jersey has lost one of its iconic bagel spots after what it calls “30 wonderful years.”. Bagel Bin on Olcott Square in Bernardsville made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 27. “As you are aware, Bagel Bin has been...
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
New Jersey wines being featured at Count Basie holiday festival
RED BANK — Six wineries operating right here in the Garden State are the star of a holiday wine festival scheduled for early December at the Count Basie Center for the Arts. Cheers!, a 21-and-over event, is pairing wine with holiday vendors and entertainment on Dec. 4. Wine sampling...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
NJ towns rated among the best for Christmas in the U.S.
If you’re looking for the best Christmas towns in the U.S. to visit, you don’t have to look much further than your backyard. According to Travel and Leisure’s list of the top 25 best Christmas towns in the country, two New Jersey towns make the list. Cape...
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
Fantastic New Restaurant “Sad Boyz” Open in New Gretna, NJ
If you live in Southern Ocean County or Burlington County and you are heading to work down Route 9, maybe on the way to the Garden State Parkway, one stop you want to make is breakfast or lunch at the new Sad Boyz. There is no shortage of "pork roll"...
Update: What We Hope is Coming to This New Shopping Center in Galloway, NJ
It could be one store or many stores, but whatever this structure is on West White Horse Pike in Galloway next to CVS is slowly coming together. Now, we're speculating what businesses could be moving in, and what we're secretly hoping for. Maybe YOU know what's going there? If you've...
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ staple closing its doors forever
Goodbyes are sad. We love consistency in an uncertain life, don’t we? It is comforting to have a place where everyone knows your name but unfortunately, we have one more local staple closing its doors. Does anyone else hear the Cheers theme song playing in their heads right now?
Amazing Best Priced Restaurant in New Jersey is Right in Asbury Park, NJ
Let's face it the economy is having a really tough time and it makes it tough for all of us to enjoy a good meal out. There are many fantastic local restaurants here on the Jersey Shore, just is the price tag. Many local restaurants are making meals more affordable so we can go out and enjoy ourselves.
NBC Philadelphia
Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You
The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
The Most Adorable, Quaint, and One of the Most popular Airbnbs at the Jersey Shore
This! This is adorable. Every time I see it, I just want to rent it. This adorable Airbnb is located in Ocean Grove. If you've never been to Ocean Grove, Monmouth County, it is just lovely. Close to everything, the Asbury Park boardwalk, the great auditorium, and so much more....
New store opening Holmdel, NJ — You’ve never seen a B&N like this one
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
Holiday Fun The 2nd Annual Downtown Toms River Winter Wonderland Weekend
We are heading straight to Christmas now that Thanksgiving weekend is over and there are many fantastic holiday events to enjoy here at the Jersey Shore. This coming weekend area residents can enjoy a winter wonderland weekend of fun in Ocean County. It's a three-day holiday weekend in Downtown Toms...
Not allowed: Another NJ shore town adds beach rules for summer
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
70K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0