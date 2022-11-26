A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.

WOOD COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO