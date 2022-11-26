Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
CWD Found In Kaufman County
AUSTIN –Texas Parks and Wildlife detected Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. It is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt...
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2022
MONDAY, NOV. 28 — Ham & Broccoli Quiche, Hashbrowns, Fruit Salad and a Biscuit. TUESDAY, NOV. 29 — Apricot Glazed Chicken Over Rice, Broccoli & Cauliflower, and a Roll. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30 — Two Chili-Cheese Hot Dogs, Chips and a Pickle Spear. THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — Rope...
Winnsboro ISD ‘meat lab’ set to open in 2023
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — The Winnsboro ISD School Board approved a quote to begin construction the WISD meat lab in their November meeting. The new facility is set to cost $3,484,291, which was quoted by C.R. Crawford Construction, according to WISD. Once construction is complete, WISD will start offering meat processing classes in the “state-of-the-art […]
Part Of Private Drive To Be Added To Precinct 3 Road Inventory; Road Complaint Made To Commissioners Court
The bulk of discussion during the Nov. 28, 2022 meeting of Hopkins County Commissioners Court revolved around Precinct 3. Proposed was the addition of part of a private drive to the county road inventory. A complaint was made by a resident about the continued bad condition of a county road, and the county fire marshal submitted for inclusion in the official record for the Nov. 28, 2022 meeting of Hopkins County Commissioners Court two closed complaints investigated by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
KLTV
3-year-old Canton girl named 2023 CMN hospitals “Miracle Child”
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A three-year-old girl from Canton has been named the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals “Miracle Child.”. Hannah Harlow will debut at the Miracle Child when she lights the city of Tyler’s Christmas Tree during the annual Christmas Parade on December 1. The Miracle Child has lit the tree every year since 1987.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Arrests Winnsboro Man
Saturday night, Hopkins County and A DPS Trooper arrested Omar M. Jimenez, 39, of Winnsboro, after a traffic stop for a suspected DWI. According to arrest reports, they are accusing him of assaulting officers during the blood draw at the hospital for DWI. They made the stop on FM 1870.
3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend
Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
Whataburger restaurants across East Texas fundraising for Blue Santa on Tuesday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas Whataburger restaurants are holding fundraisers for Blue Santa on Tuesday. Local police are partnering with the businesses to raise money to buy Christmas presents for children. Wood County The event is happening at the Mineola Whataburger at 2200 N. Pacific Street and Walmart from 5-7 p.m. The fast […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 29)
Paris Police arrested Corey Wayne Hart, 33, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office Monday afternoon at 1:25 on a felony probation violation warrant. Hart is currently on probation for driving a third or more conviction while intoxicated. He was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Winnsboro Man Accused Of Assaulting Troopers Who Arrested Him For DWI
A 39-year-old Winnsboro man was accused Saturday night of assaulting the troopers who arrested him for DWI, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene was contacted by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Drew Fisher to respond on FM 1870, to assist with a traffic stop. Fisher had stopped the driver of a Toyota Tacoma that’d been reported for as a suspected drunk driver traveling north on FM 1870 for failing to maintain a single lane of travel.
Yantis Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash on FM 514 In Wood County
A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.
easttexasradio.com
Winona Man Charged With Online Solicit Of Teen
Smith County Sheriff’s Office allegedly caught Newell Vandergriff, 67, of Winona, attempting to solicit a teenager for sex online. Vandergriff was Mike on the dating app “Meet24,” and “TextNow.” The “Online Predator Poachers” organization reported an incident involving Vandergriff. They booked Vandergriff into the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 19; his bond is $350,000.
East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to […]
Teen Accused Of Injuring An 11-Year-Old Sibling And Assaulting His Father
1 Sulphur Springs Man Allegedly Choked Female Household Member; Another Allegedly Assaulted A Juvenile. Three Sulphur Springs residents were jailed on assault charges following three unrelated altercations over the past two days. A Sulphur Springs teen was accused of assaulting his father and injuring an 11-year-old sibling Monday evening. A 36-year-old man allegedly choked a female household member Monday afternoon. A 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was also accused of assaulting a juvenile, according to arrest reports.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 28)
Paris Police responded to a narcotics violation in the 1700 block of Polk St at 12:03 Friday morning. Officers observed Stevie Darrell Gardner, III, 20, of Paris, under the influence of an unknown substance, and there was a small amount of marijuana in the room. Gardner attempted to leave the scene, resisted, and struck two firefighters while resisting arrest. They charged Gardner with two counts of assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant, and resisting arrest and placed him in Lamar County Jail.
KLTV
Winona man accused of stealing more than $85,000 using fake online company
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Winona man allegedly stole more than $85,000 from a Flint boat dealership by committing credit card fraud over two years. Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, has been accused of using a company credit card to transfer funds into his own account, an affidavit revealed. On...
easttexasradio.com
Texas A&M University-Commerce Searches For Head Football Coach
COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a comprehensive national search for its next head football coach after the university and current Head Football Coach David Bailiff could not agree on terms for a contract extension. As a result, Coach Bailiff will leave the position at the end of his current contract, which expires on December 31, 2022.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale
Beginning with the Lindale Christmas Parade, at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Following the parade, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! This historic landmark is completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Tiger Basketball
Basketball season is finally in full swing as all three teams for Mount Pleasant Basketball finally hit the court, traveling to Greenville on Saturday. The Tigers wanted to continue winning after bringing home the Mavs Falls Classic trophy before the Thanksgiving break. The freshmen and JV began the day with wins, with the freshmen scoring a 42-21 victory and the JV taking a close one, 44-38.
Comments / 0