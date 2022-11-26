ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

easttexasradio.com

CWD Found In Kaufman County

AUSTIN –Texas Parks and Wildlife detected Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. It is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Winnsboro ISD ‘meat lab’ set to open in 2023

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — The Winnsboro ISD School Board approved a quote to begin construction the WISD meat lab in their November meeting. The new facility is set to cost $3,484,291, which was quoted by C.R. Crawford Construction, according to WISD. Once construction is complete, WISD will start offering meat processing classes in the “state-of-the-art […]
WINNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

Part Of Private Drive To Be Added To Precinct 3 Road Inventory; Road Complaint Made To Commissioners Court

The bulk of discussion during the Nov. 28, 2022 meeting of Hopkins County Commissioners Court revolved around Precinct 3. Proposed was the addition of part of a private drive to the county road inventory. A complaint was made by a resident about the continued bad condition of a county road, and the county fire marshal submitted for inclusion in the official record for the Nov. 28, 2022 meeting of Hopkins County Commissioners Court two closed complaints investigated by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

3-year-old Canton girl named 2023 CMN hospitals “Miracle Child”

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A three-year-old girl from Canton has been named the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals “Miracle Child.”. Hannah Harlow will debut at the Miracle Child when she lights the city of Tyler’s Christmas Tree during the annual Christmas Parade on December 1. The Miracle Child has lit the tree every year since 1987.
CANTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Arrests Winnsboro Man

Saturday night, Hopkins County and A DPS Trooper arrested Omar M. Jimenez, 39, of Winnsboro, after a traffic stop for a suspected DWI. According to arrest reports, they are accusing him of assaulting officers during the blood draw at the hospital for DWI. They made the stop on FM 1870.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend

Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
CONROE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 29)

Paris Police arrested Corey Wayne Hart, 33, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office Monday afternoon at 1:25 on a felony probation violation warrant. Hart is currently on probation for driving a third or more conviction while intoxicated. He was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Man Accused Of Assaulting Troopers Who Arrested Him For DWI

A 39-year-old Winnsboro man was accused Saturday night of assaulting the troopers who arrested him for DWI, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene was contacted by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Drew Fisher to respond on FM 1870, to assist with a traffic stop. Fisher had stopped the driver of a Toyota Tacoma that’d been reported for as a suspected drunk driver traveling north on FM 1870 for failing to maintain a single lane of travel.
WINNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

Yantis Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash on FM 514 In Wood County

A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Winona Man Charged With Online Solicit Of Teen

Smith County Sheriff’s Office allegedly caught Newell Vandergriff, 67, of Winona, attempting to solicit a teenager for sex online. Vandergriff was Mike on the dating app “Meet24,” and “TextNow.” The “Online Predator Poachers” organization reported an incident involving Vandergriff. They booked Vandergriff into the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 19; his bond is $350,000.
WINONA, TX
KSST Radio

Teen Accused Of Injuring An 11-Year-Old Sibling And Assaulting His Father

1 Sulphur Springs Man Allegedly Choked Female Household Member; Another Allegedly Assaulted A Juvenile. Three Sulphur Springs residents were jailed on assault charges following three unrelated altercations over the past two days. A Sulphur Springs teen was accused of assaulting his father and injuring an 11-year-old sibling Monday evening. A 36-year-old man allegedly choked a female household member Monday afternoon. A 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was also accused of assaulting a juvenile, according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 28)

Paris Police responded to a narcotics violation in the 1700 block of Polk St at 12:03 Friday morning. Officers observed Stevie Darrell Gardner, III, 20, of Paris, under the influence of an unknown substance, and there was a small amount of marijuana in the room. Gardner attempted to leave the scene, resisted, and struck two firefighters while resisting arrest. They charged Gardner with two counts of assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant, and resisting arrest and placed him in Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas A&M University-Commerce Searches For Head Football Coach

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a comprehensive national search for its next head football coach after the university and current Head Football Coach David Bailiff could not agree on terms for a contract extension. As a result, Coach Bailiff will leave the position at the end of his current contract, which expires on December 31, 2022.
COMMERCE, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale

Beginning with the Lindale Christmas Parade, at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Following the parade, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! This historic landmark is completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!
LINDALE, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Tiger Basketball

Basketball season is finally in full swing as all three teams for Mount Pleasant Basketball finally hit the court, traveling to Greenville on Saturday. The Tigers wanted to continue winning after bringing home the Mavs Falls Classic trophy before the Thanksgiving break. The freshmen and JV began the day with wins, with the freshmen scoring a 42-21 victory and the JV taking a close one, 44-38.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX

