ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas set to lose junior DB to transfer portal

Arkansas will lose one of its defensive pieces this offseason. Khari Johnson announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal following Arkansas’s disappointing 6-6 season. “The U of A will always have a special place in my heart,” he said in the post. The junior...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas TE announces plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas TE Erin Outley is among the many NCAA players planning to enter the transfer portal. Outley tweeted his announcement. He thanked Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains for the opportunity to play for the Hogs. Outley has been with the program for 2 seasons...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Eric Musselman issues statement apologizing for conduct after Arkansas-San Diego State game

Eric Musselman has apologized for his role in a scuffle that took place after Arkansas defeated San Diego State on Wednesday. The Razorbacks defeated the Aztecs 78-74 in a tightly-contested Maui Invitational game. After the game, Musselman reportedly flashed an “L” sign and yelled “Go f— yourself” to Aztec fans. This led to Aztec fans storming the court trying to reach Razorback players.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hogville.net

Eric Musselman apologizes for actions after San Diego State Game

In a statement released by the University of Arkansas Sunday afternoon on behalf of Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman, Musselman apologized for the actions that took place following the Hogs overtime win against San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. The statement is as follows:. “We recently...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy