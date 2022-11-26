Read full article on original website
John Yung
2d ago
What great game seeing Michigan wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes. Their offense played fantastic I never thought the quarterback from Michigan Wolverine could not win the game.
Reply
6
Big MR
2d ago
What’s the new injury update? Author did a horrible job writing this article. Nothing we didn’t know already.
Reply(2)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote
During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans
Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and...
Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring
A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday
It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
Football World Reacts To What CJ Stroud Did After Loss
Ohio State might have lost to Michigan on Saturday, but quarterback CJ Stroud is deserving of some postgame praise. The Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback is getting praised for what he did after the loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. It's well deserved. "Despite the bitter loss, Stroud was seen hanging around...
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
Ohio State legend Troy Smith sends message after Michigan's flag-planting incident
Ohio State football legend Troy Smith made his stance known after Michigan players planted the Block "M" flag onto the turf at Ohio Stadium.
Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday
It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
College Football World Furious With Ohio State, Michigan Fan
What was this fan doing at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Columbus?. An Ohio State/Michigan fan went viral on social media during Saturday afternoon's rivalry game. The fan was seen wearing both Ohio State and Michigan gear, during Saturday's edition of the 2022 rivalry game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.
2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day
Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
Brother Of Big Ten Star Quarterback Has Tragically Died
One of the Big Ten's star quarterbacks is dealing with tragedy this weekend after losing his older brother . Boilermakers QB Aidan O'Connell was visibly emotional during the final moments of Saturday's regular season finale against Indiana. And on Sunday, a statement shared by Purdue explained why. Per the statement...
Hugh Freeze's Auburn Contract Reportedly Included Bizarre Clause
Auburn ended its coaching search on Monday afternoon when it hired Hugh Freeze. Freeze will come over from Liberty after he coached that program for the last four seasons. In those four seasons, he went 34-15 and led the program to a bowl each time. While he's set to be...
Look: Legendary Ohio State Player Is Demanding A Job
A legendary Ohio State football player is demanding a job following Saturday's loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were throttled by the Wolverines at home on Saturday afternoon. Legendary Ohio State football player Maurice Clarett wants a job on the coaching staff. Clarett took to Twitter following the blowout loss on...
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game
Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow
An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
Michigan Player's Postgame Message For Ohio State Goes Viral
Michigan has defeated Ohio State for the second year in a row. Last year, the Wolverines took it to the Buckeyes on a snowy day in the Big House. This year, Michigan throttled Ohio State on the road in Columbus. Michigan's punter had a special postgame message for Ohio State...
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals If He Wants Ryan Day Fired
It seems crazy to suggest that, given Ohio State is 11-1 this season, and Day has been pretty dominant since taking over for Urban Meyer in 2019. But after a second straight loss to Michigan, some Buckeyes fans are suggesting it. However, one former Ohio State Buckeyes star does not...
Look: Prominent Recruit Has A Problem With Ohio State
A prominent recruit from the state of Ohio has revealed his problem with the Buckeyes. Luke Hamilton, a 2024 four-star offensive lineman recruit, has committed to Michigan. The Buckeyes showed interest in the in-state prospect, though Hamilton didn't like the vibes he got from the program. In an interview with...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
668K+
Followers
85K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 10