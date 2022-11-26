It would be difficult to overstate the financial impact of the beef industry on the U.S. economy. With more than 727,000 operations housing 93.6 million head of cattle, and some 30 million animals slaughtered each year, it's estimated that cattle production this year will account for about 17% of the $462 billion in cash earnings from all U.S. agricultural commodities combined. ...

COLORADO STATE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO