7 Senators Urge Biden To Grant Clemency To Leonard Peltier
"The power to exercise mercy in this case lies solely within your discretion," the Democratic senators said of the long-imprisoned Indigenous rights activist.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, prominent Biden ally, implicated in harassment cover-up
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, has been waiting almost 500 days for a Senate vote on his nomination as U.S. ambassador to India, and a narrative has taken hold in Washington that partisan politics are to blame for the extraordinary delay. Garcetti, after all, is a high-profile...
EU seeks specialized court to investigate Russia war crimes
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union proposed Wednesday to set up a U.N.-backed specialized court to investigate possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, and to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a video...
Powell speech, GDP revision, private hiring and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Wednesday will have several events that will move markets including a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, plus the latest update on quarterly growth.
4 dead as bomber hits Pakistan police protecting polio teams
A suicide bomber has killed a police officers and three civilians from the same family near Quetta, Pakistan, in an attack on workers involved in a polio inoculation drive
Baker: Complex issues arise with beef
It would be difficult to overstate the financial impact of the beef industry on the U.S. economy. With more than 727,000 operations housing 93.6 million head of cattle, and some 30 million animals slaughtered each year, it's estimated that cattle production this year will account for about 17% of the $462 billion in cash earnings from all U.S. agricultural commodities combined. ...
