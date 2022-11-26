ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBB reminds shoppers to be mindful during Cyber Monday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The Better Business Bureau has reminded shoppers to be careful this Cyber Monday as Americans will be on the lookout for the best online deals.

An estimated 166 million Americans are expected to seek out good deals between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation, which is the highest amount since they began keeping track in 2017.

The BBB says to be on the lookout for phone websites and false advertising. They say if a company is selling an item at a price too good to be true, then it probably is. You should also be wary of sites created by a scammer that may look real, but aren’t.

Ways to tell a website may be fake include incorrect spelling on the site and questionable contact information.

You must also be on the lookout for phishing scams. Before you use a credit card on a website, make sure you are using a secure site.

Fraud and security experts warn that even on the web, this is a prime time for bad actors.

“You know what has a lot of value? Your Gmail account,” said James Lee, chief operating officer with the Identity Theft Resource Center. “Your basic login and password to your email account can go for anywhere between $50 and $100.”

Lastly, the BBB says it is best to just be extra-careful while shopping online. Always do your research before buying from a site.

