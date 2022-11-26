Read full article on original website
Related
The 2022 Holiday Season Will Officially Kickoff Friday For SSISD Fine Arts Students
Sulphur Springs ISD fine arts students are gearing up for the 2022 holiday season, which will officially kickoff Friday night. The next two weeks will be packed with opportunities for community members to enjoy the sounds of the district’s accomplished band and choir students. The festivities begin Friday evening,...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0