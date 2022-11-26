Read full article on original website
Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Tuesday he hopes both parties' lawmakers can work together to keep the government open, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike. But the Republicans' pick to be the next House speaker shrugged off the sunny talk, serving notice that things are “going to be different” once the GOP takes control of the chamber.
7 Senators Urge Biden To Grant Clemency To Leonard Peltier
"The power to exercise mercy in this case lies solely within your discretion," the Democratic senators said of the long-imprisoned Indigenous rights activist.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, prominent Biden ally, implicated in harassment cover-up
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, has been waiting almost 500 days for a Senate vote on his nomination as U.S. ambassador to India, and a narrative has taken hold in Washington that partisan politics are to blame for the extraordinary delay. Garcetti, after all, is a high-profile...
EU seeks specialized court to investigate Russia war crimes
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union proposed Wednesday to set up a U.N.-backed specialized court to investigate possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, and to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a video...
UK waters down internet rules plan after free speech outcry
LONDON – The British government has abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups. The U.K. on Tuesday defended its decision to water down the Online Safety Bill, an...
Powell speech, GDP revision, private hiring and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Wednesday will have several events that will move markets including a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, plus the latest update on quarterly growth.
4 dead as bomber hits Pakistan police protecting polio teams
A suicide bomber has killed a police officers and three civilians from the same family near Quetta, Pakistan, in an attack on workers involved in a polio inoculation drive
China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday
BEIJING – A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China’s space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday,. The crew includes a veteran of a 2005 space mission and two first-time astronauts, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
Outgoing US Rep Stephanie Murphy reflects on time in Congress
ORLANDO, Fla. – After serving three terms in Congress, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) decided to retire this year to spend more time with her family. Murphy burst onto the political scene in 2016 when she ousted 12-term Republican John Mica to represent Florida’s 7th Congressional District. She also made history by becoming the first Vietnamese American woman elected to Congress.
