Washington State

click orlando

Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Tuesday he hopes both parties' lawmakers can work together to keep the government open, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike. But the Republicans' pick to be the next House speaker shrugged off the sunny talk, serving notice that things are “going to be different” once the GOP takes control of the chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

EU seeks specialized court to investigate Russia war crimes

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union proposed Wednesday to set up a U.N.-backed specialized court to investigate possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, and to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a video...
click orlando

UK waters down internet rules plan after free speech outcry

LONDON – The British government has abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups. The U.K. on Tuesday defended its decision to water down the Online Safety Bill, an...
click orlando

China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday

BEIJING – A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China’s space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday,. The crew includes a veteran of a 2005 space mission and two first-time astronauts, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
click orlando

Outgoing US Rep Stephanie Murphy reflects on time in Congress

ORLANDO, Fla. – After serving three terms in Congress, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) decided to retire this year to spend more time with her family. Murphy burst onto the political scene in 2016 when she ousted 12-term Republican John Mica to represent Florida’s 7th Congressional District. She also made history by becoming the first Vietnamese American woman elected to Congress.
FLORIDA STATE

