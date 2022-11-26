Read full article on original website
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Decision
Cadillac Williams will not be leaving Auburn for another school. There was some speculation about Williams leaving after Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the program's full-time head coach but that was put to bed on Tuesday morning. Williams released a statement via Twitter and confirmed that he will be staying with the program as associate head coach.
247Sports
Freeze: 'Let's finish up our schedule so I can go out and recruit'
AUBURN, Alabama — As Auburn's new head coach Hugh Freeze has to make the rounds. He has to have the press conference, he has to meet the necessary people and have the meetings, but he's looking to wrap that up as quickly as possible. Priority No. 1 is getting...
Hugh Freeze's Auburn Contract Reportedly Included Bizarre Clause
Auburn ended its coaching search on Monday afternoon when it hired Hugh Freeze. Freeze will come over from Liberty after he coached that program for the last four seasons. In those four seasons, he went 34-15 and led the program to a bowl each time. While he's set to be...
Auburn's Coaching Search Is Reportedly Getting 'Pushback'
Auburn University's administration is reportedly "pushing back" on the programs coaching search after losing out on Lane Kiffin once he re-upped with the Rebels. According to Chris Dodd of CBS Sports, higher-ups at Auburn are very unhappy after sinking most of their eggs into the Kiffin basket, only for him to go back to Ole Miss.
Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Cadillac Williams
Auburn will hire Liberty's Hugh Freeze as its next football head coach, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. While interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams won't receive an extended opportunity at the position, he's expected to stay with the school. Per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston, Williams will likely remain at...
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job
Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George enters the transfer portal
The former 3-star lineman plans to enter the portal.
collegeandmagnolia.com
DO NOT HIRE HUGH FREEZE
I don’t even know where to start with this, and I’m only writing this piece because other members of College and Magnolia would be unable to turn the caps lock key off and restrain from this being obscenely profane. However, the underlying message is the same. John Cohen,...
Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin For 'BS' Statement On Contract Extension
Paul Finebaum doesn't believe Kiffin's reasoning for not putting the Auburn rumors to rest sooner.
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?
Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
Commercial Dispatch
In keeping Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss wins in ways it may not be considering
OXFORD — Ole Miss didn’t win Thursday. It did win Saturday, but it was hard for many in the fan base to enjoy the magnitude of the victory. Reports began to surface Saturday morning that Rebels coach Lane Kiffin would sign the restructured Ole Miss contract — the one that will bump his salary north of $9 million a year — and will not become the head coach at Auburn.
therebelwalk.com
Rebel recruits react to news of Coach Kiffin’s decision to return to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — In all the hoopla surrounding Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s decision to return to the Rebels in 2023 and spurn Auburn’s offer to become the Tigers’ head coach, there were quite a number of recruits watching it all. We recently caught up...
SEC Football: Auburn getting ‘Freezed’ out or ‘Gus Malzahn 2.0’
Many SEC football fans, especially Alabama fans may love the title of this post, but for sure Auburn fans will hate it. The Aubie hate is ironic since the Malzahn 2.0 statement comes from an Auburn fan. The day after the Iron Bowl was supposed to be when Auburn named...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss football: 10 takeaways from the Rebels' 8-4 regular season
The 2022 season is in the books for the Ole Miss Rebels. It didn’t exactly end the way head coach Lane Kiffin and company wanted it to, as Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs brought the Golden Egg back to Starkville in a 24-22 victory on Thanksgiving night. Despite some of the turnovers their rival gave up, it was ultimately the Bulldogs defense that secured the closely contested game.
Guest opinion: Plague on the Plains
Are you kidding? Auburn is seriously thinking about hiring Hugh Freeze, a football coach who resigned in shame from Ole Miss over a scandal in which he called escort services to help recruit players?. Auburn coeds should take to the streets and protest this total lack of sensitivity to an...
Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van
Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
Moving On Up: Where Mississippi State Stands in Latest Release of the Coaches Poll
Mississippi State checked into the rankings following Thursday's Egg Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
WSFA
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole. The Lee County Coroner’s...
