Auburn, AL

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Decision

Cadillac Williams will not be leaving Auburn for another school. There was some speculation about Williams leaving after Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the program's full-time head coach but that was put to bed on Tuesday morning. Williams released a statement via Twitter and confirmed that he will be staying with the program as associate head coach.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Auburn's Coaching Search Is Reportedly Getting 'Pushback'

Auburn University's administration is reportedly "pushing back" on the programs coaching search after losing out on Lane Kiffin once he re-upped with the Rebels. According to Chris Dodd of CBS Sports, higher-ups at Auburn are very unhappy after sinking most of their eggs into the Kiffin basket, only for him to go back to Ole Miss.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Cadillac Williams

Auburn will hire Liberty's Hugh Freeze as its next football head coach, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. While interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams won't receive an extended opportunity at the position, he's expected to stay with the school. Per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston, Williams will likely remain at...
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job

Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
AUBURN, AL
collegeandmagnolia.com

DO NOT HIRE HUGH FREEZE

I don’t even know where to start with this, and I’m only writing this piece because other members of College and Magnolia would be unable to turn the caps lock key off and restrain from this being obscenely profane. However, the underlying message is the same. John Cohen,...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?

Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

In keeping Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss wins in ways it may not be considering

OXFORD — Ole Miss didn’t win Thursday. It did win Saturday, but it was hard for many in the fan base to enjoy the magnitude of the victory. Reports began to surface Saturday morning that Rebels coach Lane Kiffin would sign the restructured Ole Miss contract — the one that will bump his salary north of $9 million a year — and will not become the head coach at Auburn.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss football: 10 takeaways from the Rebels' 8-4 regular season

The 2022 season is in the books for the Ole Miss Rebels. It didn’t exactly end the way head coach Lane Kiffin and company wanted it to, as Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs brought the Golden Egg back to Starkville in a 24-22 victory on Thanksgiving night. Despite some of the turnovers their rival gave up, it was ultimately the Bulldogs defense that secured the closely contested game.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Guest opinion: Plague on the Plains

Are you kidding? Auburn is seriously thinking about hiring Hugh Freeze, a football coach who resigned in shame from Ole Miss over a scandal in which he called escort services to help recruit players?. Auburn coeds should take to the streets and protest this total lack of sensitivity to an...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van

Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole. The Lee County Coroner’s...
AUBURN, AL

