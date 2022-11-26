ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

kyma.com

California Police investigate house fire homicides

NEEDLES, Calif. (NBC) - Police in California are investigating a suspicious house fire that left three people dead on Friday as homicides. Authorities discovered the bodies of a popular baseball and softball coach at a nearby high school, his wife and their adult daughter Friday after a fire at the home in the Riverside neighborhood.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man charged with vandalizing multiple vehicles

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year. Shallom Han was charged Nov. 8 with 30 felony counts of vandalism. He was originally charged in May of last year, but the charges were dismissed in August, and prosecutors decided to refile the case earlier this month, according to court records. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
SANTA ANA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Storm will bring rain to Southern California; mudslides possible

After enjoying above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend, rain is back in the forecast for Southern California. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on Thursday and continues […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

WHAT HAPPENED TO MICKEY GUIDRY? SAN MARCOS TEEN WENT MISSING THANKSGIVING WEEKEND NEAR OCOTILLO CAMP IN ANZA-BORREGO; WHEREABOUTS REMAIN A MYSTERY

Questions raised over early handling of case; no major search mounted for weeks after Jeep SUV found disabled 22 miles off-road in remote desert locale. February 25, 2010 (San Diego’s East County) - Grounded for stealing his stepfather's motorcycle and going joyriding November 20th in a Riverside County park, 16-year-old Mickey Guidry (also called Mike or Mikey) took his parents’ blue Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV on Thanksgiving to join friends who were camping at 5454 Split Mountain Road in Ocotillo Wells. He left camp at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27th—and hasn’t been seen since. Now ECM has learned that this wasn't the first time the teen has gone missing. Sheriff officials are treating the case as a runaway.
SAN MARCOS, CA
signalscv.com

CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest

A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety

A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ALISO VIEJO, CA

