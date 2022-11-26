Read full article on original website
Driver crashes through lunch tables, slams into elementary school in Anaheim
Police are trying to determine what caused a driver to slam into the side of an elementary school in Anaheim Monday night. The car crashed into Clara Barton Elementary School in the 1900 block of West Clearbrook Lane around 7:50 p.m., Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Sutter said. Arriving officers found the crash involved a single […]
kyma.com
California Police investigate house fire homicides
NEEDLES, Calif. (NBC) - Police in California are investigating a suspicious house fire that left three people dead on Friday as homicides. Authorities discovered the bodies of a popular baseball and softball coach at a nearby high school, his wife and their adult daughter Friday after a fire at the home in the Riverside neighborhood.
Trailer Detached From Semi Cab on 10 Freeway Involved in Traffic Collision
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A detached semi trailer in lanes on the 10 Freeway was struck by a vehicle and temporarily closed the freeway early Tuesday morning in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to the eastbound 10 Freeway just east...
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man charged with vandalizing multiple vehicles
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year. Shallom Han was charged Nov. 8 with 30 felony counts of vandalism. He was originally charged in May of last year, but the charges were dismissed in August, and prosecutors decided to refile the case earlier this month, according to court records. He was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
Fire Damages Two-Story Residential Structure in Irvine
Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine, authorities said.
Minor Injuries Reported In Multiple Hit And Run Accidents In Costa Mesa (Costa Mesa, CA)
Officials from the California Highway Patrol reported that a driver reportedly hit multiple cars on the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa on Monday morning and proceeded to take off on foot before officers arrived on the scene of the hit-and-run incident.
Man Charged with Vandalizing Multiple Cars in Irvine, Newport
A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year.
907 Pizza on the Way to Fullerton
A possible sale already in the works for the developing project
98online.com
12-year-old SoCal boy calls 911 as his father allegedly drives drunk with him in car: ‘I need help’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A frightened 12-year-old boy called 911 after his father took him without notice and allegedly tried driving drunk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. “I need help. My dad is trying to take me to Vegas. He’s acting weird,” the boy is heard telling dispatchers during the frantic phone call.
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
Storm will bring rain to Southern California; mudslides possible
After enjoying above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend, rain is back in the forecast for Southern California. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on Thursday and continues […]
eastcountymagazine.org
WHAT HAPPENED TO MICKEY GUIDRY? SAN MARCOS TEEN WENT MISSING THANKSGIVING WEEKEND NEAR OCOTILLO CAMP IN ANZA-BORREGO; WHEREABOUTS REMAIN A MYSTERY
Questions raised over early handling of case; no major search mounted for weeks after Jeep SUV found disabled 22 miles off-road in remote desert locale. February 25, 2010 (San Diego’s East County) - Grounded for stealing his stepfather's motorcycle and going joyriding November 20th in a Riverside County park, 16-year-old Mickey Guidry (also called Mike or Mikey) took his parents’ blue Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV on Thanksgiving to join friends who were camping at 5454 Split Mountain Road in Ocotillo Wells. He left camp at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27th—and hasn’t been seen since. Now ECM has learned that this wasn't the first time the teen has gone missing. Sheriff officials are treating the case as a runaway.
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
1 Person Died, Another Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Irvine (Orange County, CA)
The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened near Barranca Parkway and the 133 Freeway around 3:17 p.m.
signalscv.com
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest
A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
Man's body found inside recycling business in Santa Fe Springs
A man's body was found inside a recycling business Monday afternoon in Sante Fe Springs.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
CBS News
Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
