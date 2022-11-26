Read full article on original website
Conflicting Reports Surface On Major Coach's Interest In UC Job
The Bearcats are beginning their search for the next person to lead the football program.
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
Tennessee Titans fans react after third straight loss to Bengals
Tennessee Titans fans took to Twitter to react to another second-half loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals took the lead on a Tee Higgins touchdown early in the fourth quarter and were able to control the clock late to get the 20-16 win. The Titans (7-4) got on the...
Look: Luke Fickell Introduced At Wisconsin, Gives First Comments Since Leaving UC
The Bearcats winningest head coach made a swift exit to be the Badgers new head coach.
Watch: Luke Fickell Arrives In Wisconsin, Makes First Statement As Badgers' Head Coach
The winningest coach in UC history wasted little time taking over at Wisconsin following the end of UC's AAC Title chances.
Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell
Cincinnati is entering the coaching wilderness this offseason.
Recap: Red zone issues plague Titans in loss to Cincinnati Bengals
The Tennessee Titans will try to score redemption against the team that knocked them out of last season's AFC playoffs. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) in a rematch of last season's 19-16 Bengals win in the AFC Divisional Round that eliminated the No. 1 seeded Titans from Super Bowl contention. Both teams are again jockeying for playoff seeding; if the season ended today the Titans would be...
College football world reacts to insane coaching news
The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Panthers’ first-round pick tracker: Where is Carolina positioned for 2023 NFL Draft?
The Carolina Panthers are on a bye week, and with five games left on the schedule, they are in prime position to land a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Fan makes $75K half-court shot at Lakers game
A Los Angeles Lakers fan is $75,000 richer. Jamie Murry won the money Monday night after hitting a half-court shot at Crypto.com Arena. Immediately after the ball went through the net, Murry began celebrating with the team and crowd. He even got a hug from superstar Anthony Davis. Murry told...
Penn State drops double overtime thriller at Clemson
Penn State trailed Clemson by seven points in the final minute of regulation on Tuesday night but came through with a wild rally with Andrew Funk’s three-pointer forcing overtime, but the Nittany Lions came up short in a competitive double overtime game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Penn State lost its first true road game of the season, 101-94. Three Penn State players scored at least 20 points in the high-scoring game. Camren Wynter led Penn State with 26 points scored. Jalen Pickett had 23 points with eight assists and seven rebounds. And Seth Lundy ended the game with 23 points....
