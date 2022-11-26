ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Tennessean

Recap: Red zone issues plague Titans in loss to Cincinnati Bengals

The Tennessee Titans will try to score redemption against the team that knocked them out of last season's AFC playoffs. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) in a rematch of last season's 19-16 Bengals win in the AFC Divisional Round that eliminated the No. 1 seeded Titans from Super Bowl contention. Both teams are again jockeying for playoff seeding; if the season ended today the Titans would be...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

College football world reacts to insane coaching news

The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
WCPO

Fan makes $75K half-court shot at Lakers game

A Los Angeles Lakers fan is $75,000 richer. Jamie Murry won the money Monday night after hitting a half-court shot at Crypto.com Arena. Immediately after the ball went through the net, Murry began celebrating with the team and crowd. He even got a hug from superstar Anthony Davis. Murry told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State drops double overtime thriller at Clemson

Penn State trailed Clemson by seven points in the final minute of regulation on Tuesday night but came through with a wild rally with Andrew Funk’s three-pointer forcing overtime, but the Nittany Lions came up short in a competitive double overtime game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Penn State lost its first true road game of the season, 101-94. Three Penn State players scored at least 20 points in the high-scoring game. Camren Wynter led Penn State with 26 points scored. Jalen Pickett had 23 points with eight assists and seven rebounds. And Seth Lundy ended the game with 23 points....
STATE COLLEGE, PA

