Penn State trailed Clemson by seven points in the final minute of regulation on Tuesday night but came through with a wild rally with Andrew Funk’s three-pointer forcing overtime, but the Nittany Lions came up short in a competitive double overtime game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Penn State lost its first true road game of the season, 101-94. Three Penn State players scored at least 20 points in the high-scoring game. Camren Wynter led Penn State with 26 points scored. Jalen Pickett had 23 points with eight assists and seven rebounds. And Seth Lundy ended the game with 23 points....

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO