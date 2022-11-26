New Mexico State athletics director hopes recent events don't diminish basketball team's image

LAS CRUCES - New Mexico state officials, talking to media this week, characterized last weekend's deadly shooting on the University New Mexico campus as systemic of ills in society at large rather than in the NMSU men's basketball program specifically.

New Mexico State Police are investigating the shootout, which left NMSU basketball player Mike Peake hospitalized and UNM student Brandon Travis dead. Police said Peake was "lured" to campus around 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, by a girl who was friends with Travis. On campus, Travis and two other men allegedly beat Peake as retaliation for a brawl during the NMSU-UNM football game a month earlier. Police believe that during the confrontation, Travis shot at Peake and Peake shot back, killing Travis. Peake remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Peake was in town for the team's scheduled game against UNM in Albuquerque later that Saturday. The men's basketball game — and this year's Rio Grande Rivalry — are canceled.

NM State Athletics Director Mario Moccia hopes the majority of fans will see the deadly shooting as an isolated incident and not the result of poor leadership within the school's most storied athletic program.

"I don't get to make this decision, but I hope that people who render judgement will remember the myriad student athletes who come through here and have been very successful and not take one instance and ascribe that to the entire team," Moccia said.

Moccia, along with NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu and Dean of Students Ann Goodman, answered media questions for over an hour on Wednesday, providing answers on processes on campus, but providing little in terms of potential changes in how the men's basketball team operates in the future.

"I can't give you if it was an isolated incident but I certainly hope it is," Arvizu said. "We recognize the challenges that our students face. Several of them come from different walks of life that are challenging. We will continue to be very vigilant in understanding where it is that we can take actions and ultimately give us the environment we are looking for."

Arvizu called the shooting "extremely unfortunate, disappointing and frustrating" as he and other leaders strive for a college environment that is "healthy, safe and sustainable over the long run."

He added: "Recognizing this and trying to put it into some level of context, those events that happened on Friday night and even some of those things that led up to those events that happened on Friday night, unfortunately I think expose some of the serious underbelly challenges that are facing society just in general."

Some have asked whether more harsh discipline on the front end of the events leading up to the shooting could have led to an outcome other than tragedy.

New Mexico State has not been transparent in discussions related to the discipline of specific players, citing the Family Rights and Privacy Act. Under FERPA provisions, schools cannot reveal certain details of a student's academic files, such as disciplinary action, unless the student gives permission. However, the school might be able to answer questions related to discipline without identifying a specific student athlete — such as how many players were involved in an incident — but has not chosen not to.

A winning program

Three days before the deadly shooting, New Mexico State announced the men's basketball program had set a record for season ticket sales. The program, fresh off a win in the NCAA Tournament, is by many standards the most successful within the athletics department.

Its 23 NCAA Tournament appearances are more than Florida, USC, Providence or Texas Tech and just one fewer than perennial title contender Gonzaga. The team has made it to 9 of the last 12 NCAA Tournaments and has a Final Four appearance — in 1970 — on its résumé.

The team's last four head coaches, all with winning records, left for bigger paychecks in either the NBA or at college basketball programs in more prestigious conferences.

Moccia has had to hire new coaches three times since he started in 2015. Each year since, the team has at least made it to the Western Athletic Conference title game.

To replace Chris Jans — who left for Mississippi State days after the Aggies upset UConn in the NCAA Tournament — Moccia brought in Greg Heiar, whose 91% winning percentage coming into this season led all college basketball coaches at any level.

Heiar, now in his first season as a Division I coach, has sustained excitement in the program, as the season ticket record indicates. However, a closer look at Heiar's first nine months on the job reveals what could be construed as a loosely run program.

Forgery, fights and missed curfews

In July, Heiar hired Edmond Pryor to be the team's defensive analyst. The next month, Pryor was arrested on allegations of forgery related to a previous employment and is no longer with the program.

In October, Peake and Marchelus "Chi Chi" Avery took part in a brawl during the New Mexico State/UNM football game at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Police have identified the brawl as the genesis of the discord between the shooters on the UNM campus.

Moccia said Wednesday that the team became aware of the brawl — captured in a video shared to Twitter — the weekend after the football game. He said the players that could be identified in the video were disciplined, but didn't elaborate.

Peake and Avery each played in both regular season games and the Aggies' exhibition game before the shooting. Avery played Friday, the first game after the shooting.

Police believe Peake took a gun on the team bus to Albuquerque, a violation of school policy and believe the Chicago native took the firearm on campus, a violation of state law.

New Mexico State has since revealed multiple players broke curfew last Saturday night in Albuquerque. The school did not identify which other players, nor how many, but did state: "Those student athletes were not part" of the shooting at UNM.

Moccia said those players have been disciplined by Heiar. Again, he offered no specifics.

"Punishments for breaking curfew has rested 100 percent with the coach," Moccia said. "This is an atypical situation where curfew breaking interacted with other things. I would say it would still remain a coaches' decision. I would say that some discipline to curfew breakers has been given. That is going to be a decision by the coaching staff as to any further punishment as far as game suspension."

All men's basketball players, other than Peake traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, for a tournament this weekend, and all players who are in the regular rotation played in Friday's game.

Moccia said he talked to the men's basketball coaches and to the players in the days after the shooting.

"I reminded everyone of the expectation as a student athlete from a behavioral standpoint and that there are always numerous eyeballs on them, fair or unfair, that's the way it is," Moccia said.

"To be socially responsible. … you must walk away," he said.

Will anything change within the men's basketball program?

Perhaps Heiar has made internal changes in terms of how he will run his program, but the first-year coach has not yet been made available to independent media.

Moccia doubled down on the fact that the team conducted bed checks and had an assistant coach in the hotel lobby until 2 a.m. in Albuquerque. But breaking curfew isn't against school policy or the law.

When asked if he would take a larger role in the day-to-day administration of the men's basketball team this year, Moccia continued to back Heiar and defended the head coach during Wednesday's press conference.

"We should have all done better, meaning intercollegiate athletics, but I find it hard-pressed that our head coach, Greg Heiar, could have prevented these things," Moccia said.

Student athlete discipline

NMSU eliminated its policy for student athlete misconduct in 2019. Now, student athletes abide by the same policies that govern all students on campus. If a student is accused of criminal misconduct, the Office of the Dean of Students will investigate. However, when student athletes are charged or convicted of a crime, coaches have discretion on discipline.

Other than a strongly worded message from the athletic director and the fact that the school will now check for guns prior to road trips, it's unclear if there will be significant changes within the men's basketball program.

In 2019, men’s basketball player Terrell Brown pleaded no contest to a 2017 felony assault charge in California. Before Brown's conviction, the policy for student athletes stated that any student athlete “shall be dismissed permanently from his or her team if he or she is convicted, pleads guilty, or pleads no contest to any felony charges.” Following the removal of the separate policy for student athletes, Brown was not dismissed from the team.

Arvizu defended the sudden change in policy in an op-ed in the Albuquerque Journal, saying the revision was "more independent and transparent than the former policy. It also still allows flexibility for head coaches to adopt specific rules for their teams regarding academics, curfews prior to athletic contests, etc."

Goodman on Wednesday said she'd didn't know right then how many times student athletes' conduct has come before the Dean of Students since the policy was revised three years ago.

"We have had a number of cases where we have taken student athletes through the student conduct process," Goodman said. "The process that triggers that often would call those incidents to our attention would be some sort of incident report. We don't recommend disciplinary sanctions. We have a process and sanctions are assigned if they are responsible for a violation of student conduct code."

Talking specifically about the Oct. 15 brawl during the football game, Goodman noted there was never a police report filed and that her office was not aware of it until five or six days later when a student brought the video to their attention. She said the student conduct team is continuing to work with university police on identifying those involved in the brawl.

Jason Groves can be reached at jgroves@lcsun-news.com or @jpgroves on Twitter. Lucas Peerman can be reached at lpeerman@lcsun-news.com or @LittleGuyInATie on Twitter.