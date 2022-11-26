Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Longhorns WR Troy Omeire 'Looking For New School' After Lackluster Season
Troy Omeire could be headed elsewhere after three years on the Forty Acres.
Texas commit Liona Lefau named MaxPreps Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year
Texas coaches were ecstatic when they landed a commitment from Liona Lefau in June. The four-star linebacker from Kahuku (HI) was one of the top targets on the board for Jeff Choate. The Longhorns won a hard fought victory over several other programs to land Lefau and have had to battle to hold onto him. Lefau had a stellar season helping to lead the Red Raiders to a state championship, and he was honored today by being named the 2022 Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year by MaxPreps.
2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas
The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
2022 Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's In and Who's Out?
The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:
texashsfootball.com
High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth
New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
What Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said about NIL and coming to Texas, recruiting
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed Name, Image and Likeness when it relates to potential recruits at Monday's press conference, saying that's the last thing he wants to talk about when recruiting players.
Texas basketball sits No. 1 in multiple rankings this season
Texas basketball remained No. 1 in CBS Sports writer Gary Parrish’s Top 25 and 1 rankings released Sunday, after the Longhorns clocked UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday. The Longhorns are also the top-ranked team on statistics website KenPom. Texas has won every game so far this season by...
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s been a lot of winning for football teams from all skill levels in the state of Texas so far and the winning just doesn’t stop when it comes to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize ticket from Monday...
Longhorns move to No. 21 in AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll
After their 38-27 win over Baylor on Friday, the Longhorns are now No. 21 in both polls. In the AP Top 25, Texas earned 316 points and fell between No. 20 South Carolina and No. 22 Central Florida. In the coaches poll, Texas earned 292 points and landed between No. 20 South Carolina and No. 22 North Carolina.
Low Lake Travis water levels are impacting businesses, residents
Water levels in Lake Travis have continued to drop throughout 2022. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Drought conditions and low water levels in Lake Travis continue to affect business owners and residents who live and work in this area, and this is especially true for those in the lake’s inlet near Hudson Bend, several residents said.
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
CBS Austin
Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Austin. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow.
Austin State Hospital is almost finished. Will it be effective?
The new Austin State Hospital, which promises to be more effective in treating people with severe mental health issues, should be finished next year.
1 injured in shooting at Givens Park in east Austin
One person was injured after a shooting in east Austin's Givens Park Tuesday afternoon.
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
fox7austin.com
Warmer days ahead for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - There is not a cloud in the sky over Downtown Austin; it has been a while since we have woken up to clear conditions. Today we will stay sunny and warm up to 70 degrees. Unlike yesterday, the winds will be calm. It is a perfect Sunday...
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
fox7austin.com
US Marshals arrest man in Colorado in connection to missing Austin man
AUSTIN, Texas - The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to an Austin missing man. Austin police said Justin Haden has been missing since Nov. 1. On Nov. 23, US Marshals arrested Gavin Roberts, 26, who was wanted by the Austin Police Department (APD) for tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse.
fox7austin.com
Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
