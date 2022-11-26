ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Texas commit Liona Lefau named MaxPreps Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year

Texas coaches were ecstatic when they landed a commitment from Liona Lefau in June. The four-star linebacker from Kahuku (HI) was one of the top targets on the board for Jeff Choate. The Longhorns won a hard fought victory over several other programs to land Lefau and have had to battle to hold onto him. Lefau had a stellar season helping to lead the Red Raiders to a state championship, and he was honored today by being named the 2022 Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year by MaxPreps.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas

The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth

New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
247Sports

Texas basketball sits No. 1 in multiple rankings this season

Texas basketball remained No. 1 in CBS Sports writer Gary Parrish’s Top 25 and 1 rankings released Sunday, after the Longhorns clocked UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday. The Longhorns are also the top-ranked team on statistics website KenPom. Texas has won every game so far this season by...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Longhorns move to No. 21 in AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll

After their 38-27 win over Baylor on Friday, the Longhorns are now No. 21 in both polls. In the AP Top 25, Texas earned 316 points and fell between No. 20 South Carolina and No. 22 Central Florida. In the coaches poll, Texas earned 292 points and landed between No. 20 South Carolina and No. 22 North Carolina.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Warmer days ahead for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - There is not a cloud in the sky over Downtown Austin; it has been a while since we have woken up to clear conditions. Today we will stay sunny and warm up to 70 degrees. Unlike yesterday, the winds will be calm. It is a perfect Sunday...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

US Marshals arrest man in Colorado in connection to missing Austin man

AUSTIN, Texas - The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to an Austin missing man. Austin police said Justin Haden has been missing since Nov. 1. On Nov. 23, US Marshals arrested Gavin Roberts, 26, who was wanted by the Austin Police Department (APD) for tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene

AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy