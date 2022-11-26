ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha apartment fire caused by cooking oil sends 1 to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an apartment caused more than $80,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building near 27th and Harrison Street Sunday at 4:11 p.m. Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived and declared a working fire. All occupants left...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha

Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Teenager critically injured in stabbing Sunday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person on Sunday evening. Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a "nature unknown" call near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, according to authorities. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old female with multiple stab wounds, Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

OFD: Cooking oil sparks fire, does $82,500 in damages

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 3 at 3: Local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Giving Tuesday: How to help Omaha-metro organizations

OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case

OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several OPPD customers lose power Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. -- Over 3,000 OPPD customers have been without power at various points Tuesday. According to Omaha Public Power District, the outage peaked in late morning. Power has been restored over a third of those affected, but nearly 1,100 customers in Cass County remain without power. Much of Weeping Water lost power by late Tuesday morning.
CASS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Police respond after fight at La Vista soccer complex

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police responded to a soccer complex in La Vista Sunday night after there were reports about someone with a gun holding people hostage. Fortunately, the reports were completely unfounded. However, police told 6 News a fight did break out and someone pulled out pepper spray...
LA VISTA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection

OMAHA — A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening. Omaha police were called to the intersection of 24th and Oak streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bond at $500,000 for man arrest for assault on an officer

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Outages reported as winds, cold roll through Omaha-metro

An icy mix of freezing drizzle and slight snow expected across the metro this morning into the early afternoon. Snow winding down by early evening. Homeowners want a stoplight at a busy intersection. Giving Tuesday: How to help Omaha-metro organizations. Updated: 8 hours ago. Marjorie Moss of SHARE Omaha talks...
OMAHA, NE

