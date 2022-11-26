ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

KSBW.com

Ninety-year-old skydiver takes to the skies above Marina

MARINA, Calif. — Dozens of people were out in Marina on Saturday to sky dive but only one of them was 90-years-young. Kay Harmon suited up in the chilly hangar getting ready to celebrate her big birthday in style. The former pilot and adrenaline lover said it wasn't her time jumping out of a plane.
MARINA, CA
KRON4 News

Saratoga fire smoke may be visible from highway: Fire Dept.

SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of […]
SARATOGA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrain strikes, kills person tresspassing on tracks in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau was investigating a fatal Caltrain accident that left one person dead.The incident happened around 12:04 p.m. between the Santa Clara and Lawrence Caltrain stations.The #117 train was traveling northbound and "struck an individual tresspassing on the track," according to Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew. Emergency crews responded but there are no details about the victim. None of the 19 passengers were injured, according to Bartholomew.The tracks were reopened at 1:21 p.m. It is still no information as to why the victim was on the tracks. This is Caltrain's 11th fatality for 2022
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime

Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP

SAN LUCAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP King City said that a man died after a fatal crash on Jolon Road Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:12 a.m. when a man driving a black Jeep Wrangler went off the road and hit a tree for an unknown reason, said crash investigators. The man was pronounced dead The post Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gilroy man dies after Watsonville motorcycle crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said they are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 29-year-old man on the Highway 129 off-ramp from southbound Highway 1 on Friday. Investigators said around 12:39 p.m., said the man was driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle. CHP said the man was going at an unknown speed when he veered The post Gilroy man dies after Watsonville motorcycle crash appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA

