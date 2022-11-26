Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony JamesSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
West Cliff Drive, a popular California coastal walkway, is eroding into the ocean
A public works engineer said repairs may not even begin until 2023.
Coast Guard responds to boat rescue on Alcatraz Island
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- A boat carrying two people collided against rocks and required rescue on Saturday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
KSBW.com
Ninety-year-old skydiver takes to the skies above Marina
MARINA, Calif. — Dozens of people were out in Marina on Saturday to sky dive but only one of them was 90-years-young. Kay Harmon suited up in the chilly hangar getting ready to celebrate her big birthday in style. The former pilot and adrenaline lover said it wasn't her time jumping out of a plane.
Your home awaits: Rent this spacious Seabright cottage in Santa Cruz
Searching for a secluded spot to live out your beach-house dreams? Look no further than this spacious Pennsylvania Avenue cottage in Santa Cruz, CA. Located in the highly desirable Seabright area, this quaint abode offers a fresh and updated take on coastal living. 2/ 5 (Schooner Realty) 3/ 5. (Schooner...
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Car Crash In Santa Cruz County (Santa Cruz County, CA)
Authorities responded to a fatal car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Airport Road in Santa Cruz County early Sunday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, the fatal wreck was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road.
santaclaranews.org
Tragic Car Accident in Santa Clara This Weekend, Police Ask for Assistance
Two vehicles collided on San Tomas Expressway and El Camino Real just after midnight on Friday. One passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the Santa Clara police department, a Volvo was speeding westbound on El Camino Real at San Tomas Expressway and likely ran a red light.
Saratoga fire smoke may be visible from highway: Fire Dept.
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of […]
Salinas Fire extinguishes fire at a shipping facility on Rianda Circle
Salinas Fire responded early this morning to a fire at the storage area of a shipping facility on Rianda Circle. The post Salinas Fire extinguishes fire at a shipping facility on Rianda Circle appeared first on KION546.
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
Caltrain strikes, kills person tresspassing on tracks in Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau was investigating a fatal Caltrain accident that left one person dead.The incident happened around 12:04 p.m. between the Santa Clara and Lawrence Caltrain stations.The #117 train was traveling northbound and "struck an individual tresspassing on the track," according to Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew. Emergency crews responded but there are no details about the victim. None of the 19 passengers were injured, according to Bartholomew.The tracks were reopened at 1:21 p.m. It is still no information as to why the victim was on the tracks. This is Caltrain's 11th fatality for 2022
rwcpulse.com
Bay Area Air District offering buy-back program for older, high polluting vehicles
Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buy-back program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. The buy-back program will pay owners of older cars and small trucks to voluntarily get rid...
NBC Bay Area
Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime
Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
One dead after Tesla hurtles off two-lane road south of San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif (KRON) — A Tesla with two occupants struggled with a curve on a windy road south of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, and one man died in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday around 3:43 p.m., a 2023 Tesla 3 was heading south on San Felipe Road, just […]
Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP
SAN LUCAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP King City said that a man died after a fatal crash on Jolon Road Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:12 a.m. when a man driving a black Jeep Wrangler went off the road and hit a tree for an unknown reason, said crash investigators. The man was pronounced dead The post Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP appeared first on KION546.
How blue is Santa Cruz? Republicans in Santa Cruz County certainly look like a permanent minority
For local Republicans, blue is the color of ice, and they're trapped in a deep freeze. But, Wallace Baine wonders, is the gradual but inexorable phenomenon of Americans clustering geographically to reflect their political orientations really good for Santa Cruz County? Good for America?
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
KGO
Savage X Fenty settles consumer protection lawsuit with 4 CA counties including Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Savage X Fenty will pay $1 million in penalties as part of a consumer protection lawsuit settlement with four counties including Santa Clara and Santa Cruz, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Santa Clara and Santa Cruz joined San Diego and Los Angeles counties...
Gilroy man dies after Watsonville motorcycle crash
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said they are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 29-year-old man on the Highway 129 off-ramp from southbound Highway 1 on Friday. Investigators said around 12:39 p.m., said the man was driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle. CHP said the man was going at an unknown speed when he veered The post Gilroy man dies after Watsonville motorcycle crash appeared first on KION546.
Prosecutor who won conviction in Kristin Smart trial is moving to Monterey County
SLO County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has been hired as supervising attorney for Monterey County’s District Attorney’s Office.
Comments / 0