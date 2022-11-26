Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
20 Jets Observations From Their First 20 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through 20 games this season and have outperformed expectations, possessing a 13-6-1 record and sitting second in the Central Division. Here, we’ll make 20 quick-hit observations about the team and their 2022-23 thus far. 1) Jets Are A Better Team Under Bowness. The Jets are...
The Hockey Writers
3 Trade Destinations for Predators’ Dante Fabbro
Despite that the Nashville Predators look better defensively on paper this season, they haven’t had the start they wanted from their group. They added Ryan McDonagh and have Jeremy Lauzon on their roster from the start of the season. The team also expected Dante Fabbro and Alexandre Carrier to be better than last season while hoping Roman Josi maintains his dominant play that led the team to the playoff last season.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Have 2023 All-Star Candidates in Kadri, Zadorov & Toffoli
In 2021-22 the Calgary Flames finished as one of the best teams in the NHL. The franchise won the Pacific Division by seven points and produced two of the top ten scorers, with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk finishing third and eighth amongst their peers. In the second round, they eventually lost to their rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, but through a wild offseason with quite the roster overhaul, the Flames vowed to be back in 2022-23 even better.
Why Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner has the Letter ‘Z’ on his Gloves and Stick
Mitch Marner carries reminders of his chocolate lab ‘Zeus’ when he steps out onto the ice. The forward is on a career-high 16-game point streak.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 NHL Analytics Report: Georgiev, Kraken & More
Welcome to the fourth edition of the 2022-23 NHL Analytics Report, a weekly roundup of the latest analytical trends and a collection of statistical observations from around the league. To better understand the terms being used and the reasons behind their inclusion, read THW’s primer on advanced analytics which explores the rapidply-growing landscape of modern hockey analysis. Now, here are five observations – plus a handful of stray tidbits – after another week of NHL hockey.
The Hockey Writers
5 Observations From Bruins’ First Quarter of 2022-23 Season
When the Boston Bruins began the 2022-23 season at Capital One Arena against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12, there were questions surrounding what the season might look like. There were limited moves made in the offseason by general manager (GM) Don Sweeney because they were a cap team and the veteran core was brought back for one more run at a Stanley Cup championship.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Stars, Canadiens, Sabres, Golden Knights, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars have signed a key player to a long-term deal. The Montreal Canadiens are going to be active on the trade market and have already started making calls to move players. Who is he talking to and what players is he talking about? The Buffalo Sabres are moving from dark horse to favorite to land Jakob Chycrhun and the Vegas Golden Knights will have to be crafty about how they add before the NHL Trade Deadline. Finally, is there a huge rift between the head coach and the GM of the Philadelphia Flyers?
The Hockey Writers
One for the Ages: Sergei Makarov’s 1989-90 Season
Sergei Makarov won the Calder Trophy in 1989 as a member of the Calgary Flames. In his first season in the NHL, he scored 86 points in 80 games thanks to 24 goals and 62 assists. At the time, the league didn’t have an age limit for eligibility regarding the award, which he won at 31 years old. The league reacted by altering the rules, stating that only players under 26 could win it.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-1 Win vs. The Capitals
The New Jersey Devils had their 13-game win streak snapped earlier this week. What have they done since then? Win their next two games, and their latest came in impressive fashion. No, they weren’t their usual dominant selves, but stellar performances from Vitek Vanecek and Jack Hughes powered the Devils to a 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals. Here are four takeaways ahead of the first Hudson River Showdown tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden.
NBC Sports
Zdeno Chara returns to TD Garden for Celtics-Wizards
Boston Bruins great Zdeno Chara returned to TD Garden on Sunday night. Chara was in attendance to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Washington Wizards. The 2011 Stanley Cup champion played 14 seasons for the B's before joining the Washington Capitals in 2020. Chara signed a one-day contract with...
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ 3 Most Valuable Players Emerge Early On in 2022-23
American Thanksgiving traditionally marks the quarter point of the NHL season. The Winnipeg Jets aren’t technically there yet, having just played their 20th game of the season. However, some trends have emerged as well as the team’s most valuable players. Connor Hellebuyck, Josh Morrissey, and Pierre-Luc Dubois have...
The Hockey Writers
Senators Have All the Tools to Still Make a Playoff Run
When it comes to the Ottawa Senators 2022-23 season, it seems as though everything has gone wrong. Twenty games in they are tied for last in the Eastern Conference and 30th in the NHL-wide standings. Injuries have mounted to a level that they cannot sustain, and their big-ticket offseason acquisitions have been hit-or-miss.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ Special Teams Struggles Key in 10-Game Losing Streak
What seemed like a season of resilience isn’t weighing out the way we all hoped so far. The Philadelphia Flyers drop to seventh in the Metropolitan Division, with a 7-10-5 record. They are on a 10-game losing streak, which is close to matching the longest losing streak in franchise history set in 2021-2022 of 13 games (from Dec 30, 2021, to Jan 29, 2022).
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospect Report: Cossa, Hanas, Tyutyayev & More
Hockey fans in the Midwest have no shortage of options when it comes to viewing the Detroit Red Wings and their prospects. Two and a half hours to the west is their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. About an hour south of Detroit is their ECHL affiliate, the Toledo Walleye. If you are within reasonable driving distance of all three cities, you have all the opportunity in the world to see the present and future of the team from Hockeytown.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Parise & Sorokin Shine During Win Streak
The New York Islanders head into December in one of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division. They got there despite a roller-coaster November that included come-from-behind victories, ugly losses, and questionable decision-making from up and down the lineup. The saving grace was their goaltending, led by Ilya Sorokin, and a forward group getting goals from the top nine, most notably elder statesman Zach Parise.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Won’t Get Back to West Final Without More Depth Scoring
If there was ever an example of how important depth scoring is to the Edmonton Oilers and the degree to which it has been lacking in the first quarter of the 2022-23 NHL season, it was made grossly apparent in their 4-3 comeback win against the New York Rangers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Entering the third period down 3-0, they stunned the Rangers with four unanswered goals as the Oilers won in regulation after trailing by three goals during the third period for the first time since Jan. 25, 1990.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Kempe Failing to Match Last Season’s Production
This edition of the Los Angeles Kings will never be confused with the most dynamic offensive team. They lack the firepower upfront of the best teams in the league. They overcame this last season and made the playoffs, albeit they averaged the second-fewest goals per game of any team to participate in the postseason. The Kings came to rely on Adrian Kempe to pot some goals, and he netted 35 last year in a breakout season. He’s currently going through a slump, and we need to figure out why that is the case.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Owe Winning Streak to 4th Liner Noel Acciari
There have been many contributing factors to the St. Louis Blues’ rollercoaster of a season that saw the team win three straight games, lose their next eight, and win their next seven. One of the more under-the-radar moves in the offseason was the signing of Noel Acciari to play on the fourth line (from ‘Noel Acciari has been the glue on the Blues’ effective fourth line’ St. Louis Post Dispatch, 11/20/22).
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Blues’ Loss to the Stars – 11/28/22
The St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars met for the first time this season on Monday night. The Central Division-leading Stars came to St. Louis on a two-game losing streak and struggling with a 4-3-3 record in their last 10 games. On the other side, the hometown Blues returned home from their road trip, winning only one of their three games. Playing in their eighth game in 13 days, the Blues could not build off their momentum from the overtime victory against the Florida Panthers, suffering a 4-1 loss to the Stars.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Are in a Win-Win Situation with Vince Dunn
Through 21 games this season, the Seattle Kraken are a slightly surprising 13-5-3. Considering the strong start, I think it’s time to check in on someone who I was really vocal in criticizing during the offseason: defenseman Vince Dunn. Since this is a contract year for Dunn, I concluded...
