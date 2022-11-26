ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Daily Mail

'My new normal': Savannah Chrisley, 25, to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, after parents are sentenced to prison for fraud

Savannah Chrisley revealed her plans to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, during Monday's episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,. Ahead of the news that her parents were both sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion, the 25-year-old reality star discussed the possibility of becoming a legal guardian.
OK! Magazine

Todd & Julie Chrisley Showed 'No Remorse' For 'Extensive' Fraud Crimes: Celebrity Judge Rachel Juarez Declares

Zero remorse? While Todd and Julie Chrisley may have been shocked to learn their sentencing, celebrity Judge Rachel Juarez insisted that there is zero evidence that the reality star couple was unfairly targeted. After Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were sentenced on Monday, November 21, to 12 and seven years behind bars, respectively, the star of the first-ever three-judge panel CBS show Hot Bench weighed in on the ruling."I think these sentences were pretty much within the range of what one would expect," Rachel told a news publication, explaining that while the sentences are significant, they don't fall anywhere near...
The Hollywood Gossip

Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley Respond to Parents' Sentencing With Cryptic Messages

In the very near future, Chrisley will know what the inside of a federal prison feels like. On Monday evening, Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were sentenced to 12 years and 7 years, respectively, behind bars after they were found guilty in July of tax evasion and other types of financial fraud.
CBS Denver

Todd and Julie Chrisley will appeal their convictions

Todd and Julie are planning to appeal their convictions after being sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. The couple was found guilty of tax evasion in June, and on Monday, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta gave Todd Chrisley 12 years in prison while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven.One day after the sentencing, the couple's lawyer said they plan to fight their convictions."Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family," Alex Little said in a statement to CBS News. "But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength...
People

Savannah Chrisley Shares Biblical-Inspired Quote About Haters After Her Parents' Sentencing

On Monday, Todd Chrisley received 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while wife Julie Chrisley received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation Savannah Chrisley is sharing a pointed message after her parents' sentencing. A federal judge sentenced Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Monday, with Todd receiving 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation, according to Insider and Fox 5 Atlanta. Shortly after the proceedings, Savannah, 25, promoted a sale for her beauty line, Sassy By Savannah. She then...

