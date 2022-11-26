Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chunk of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz slides away
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Big ocean waves battering West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz took a toll on the westside’s beloved recreational trail. A strong November swell, combined with King Tides and erosion, caused a large chunk of the trail to collapse down the beach below. The trail is known for its stunning ocean […]
Paradise Post
Storm to bring widespread rain to Bay Area on Thursday, up to 3 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada
Boosting what has been a mediocre start so far to the winter season, a storm from the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring widespread rain to the Bay Area on Thursday and blanket the Sierra Nevada with up to 3 feet of new snow. “This is a pretty good event....
scribewilcox.com
No More Nights of Fright
There are no more nights of fright at California’s Great America. Cedar Fair, the park’s owner and operator, reported the discontinuation of its spine-chilling Halloween Haunt event at its Great America location in Santa Clara – along with several of its other parks – in late February. The company plans to transform its yearly Halloween celebration into Tricks and Treats, a family-friendly festival consisting of magnificent shows, treats, and hands-on activities throughout the park. The replacement of the Halloween Haunt with the new Tricks and Treats event eliminates the scare factor of Great America’s annual Halloween celebration – a component that attracted many teenagers and young adults.
Your home awaits: Rent this spacious Seabright cottage in Santa Cruz
Searching for a secluded spot to live out your beach-house dreams? Look no further than this spacious Pennsylvania Avenue cottage in Santa Cruz, CA. Located in the highly desirable Seabright area, this quaint abode offers a fresh and updated take on coastal living. 2/ 5 (Schooner Realty) 3/ 5. (Schooner...
Bay Area transportation officials say the future of freeways could have per-mile tolling
A webinar for public comment begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
starkinsider.com
Christmas in the Car: Blinky’s Holiday Drive Through returns to San Jose
A new San Jose holiday tradition has returned. Blinky’s Holiday Drive Through allows families to enjoy Christmas from the comfort of their own car. Tickets are $40 and give you a 30 minute window to start your ride. The key attraction is a light show programmed to music by Pentatonix, Michael Bublé, Luis Miguel and other.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose's Christmas in the Park kicks off the holiday season
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Christmas in the Park is one of San Jose’s longest running holiday traditions and the family fun event opened this weekend. Organizers say they’re expecting hundreds of thousands of people to attend between now and January. Most people have to go back to work...
'Increasing potential for impactful rain' in the Bay Area this week
"This would be considered a weak atmospheric river coming through."
Bay Area shawarma restaurant comes to South Bay with second location
In 2021, the eatery was also mentioned on a best restaurants list by Esquire.
UPDATE: San Jose nonprofit raises six figures for proposed landmark
Three years after unveiling an ambitious proposal to build a world-class landmark in Silicon Valley, organizers on Tuesday raised $170,000 to bring the plan one step closer to reality. Leaders from Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, the nonprofit behind the project, also announced this week the proposed landmark in downtown San Jose will now include a... The post UPDATE: San Jose nonprofit raises six figures for proposed landmark appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Here’s how much rain the Bay Area could be in for this week
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As a cooling trend continues this week, we’ll see a drop in temperatures and a strong possibility for rain beginning Thursday. Systems that will bring rain to many parts of the Bay Area are also likely to bring snow to higher elevations, according to KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan. “I’m very happy […]
Santa Cruz day trip: Appealing new dining, drinking spots
If you’re looking for a destination for a day trip to Santa Cruz, check out the westside of town, specifically the area around the Swift Street Courtyard. The area has been a shopping and dining mecca for nearly 20 years, but new restaurants, shops and breweries keep popping up in its old industrial buildings. It’s Santa Cruz’s version of Fourth Street in Berkeley, and a lot different than Surf City’s downtown or boardwalk areas.
Small San Francisco retailer still suffering the post-pandemic blues
SAN FRANCISCO -- At Ambiance, a clothing boutique that has been operating on Union Street for more than 20 years, Small Business Saturday may have been its slowest ever. Gwen Lee has worked at Ambiance for several years as the director of stores. She said even a one-day only 20% off discount wasn't enough to lure very many customers into the Cow Hollow boutique all day long."It's a little disheartening, I expected - even last year was a lot of fun and flurry," Lee said. "We're hoping for a good holiday season, I'm hoping that everyone's out of town... When I came...
ultimatemaitai.com
Sippin Santa at 55 South in San Jose
Traveling the Bay Area and beyond to find the best Mai Tai in the world! Tiki, cocktails, and adventures by Kevin Crossman. The annual holiday pop-up with a tiki theme is back at 55 South in San Jose. This craft cocktail bar and restaurant did the decor even more elaborately this year, and staff was ready to serve us at opening on Sunday. Music was peppy and got everyone in the mood.
californiaglobe.com
Union Square Robbery Saturday Renews SF Retailer Fears Of Another Crime Laden Holiday Season
A weekend robbery of a Leica store in San Francisco’s Union Square totaling $180,000 in stolen merchandise and $20,000 in damages raised new concerns for shoppers this week as promises to create a safer experience following a string of high-profile robberies last year by city lawmakers have begun to go unfulfilled.
Significant rainfall, gusty conditions, below-freezing temperatures in the forecast for SF Bay Area
"As for now, it looks like a good rainmaker," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
indiacurrents.com
His First Diwali Away From Home
This is my first time being away from my home in Delhi for Diwali. I am a freshman at San Jose State University and got an opportunity to visit a Diwali Mela locally in California. It was held at Memorial Park, Cupertino on the 8th of October. The day was...
KTVU FOX 2
Bracing for storm: Bay Area set to see a major change in the weather
SAN FRANCISCO - Call it the calm before the storm. Bay Area residents were being warned that a major change was on the way from the mild late-November weather the region has been experiencing. Stormy conditions were being forecasted for Wednesday night. "Could be a solid one too with strong...
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0