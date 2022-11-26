Read full article on original website
Related
7 Senators Urge Biden To Grant Clemency To Leonard Peltier
"The power to exercise mercy in this case lies solely within your discretion," the Democratic senators said of the long-imprisoned Indigenous rights activist.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, prominent Biden ally, implicated in harassment cover-up
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, has been waiting almost 500 days for a Senate vote on his nomination as U.S. ambassador to India, and a narrative has taken hold in Washington that partisan politics are to blame for the extraordinary delay. Garcetti, after all, is a high-profile...
EU seeks specialized court to investigate Russia war crimes
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union proposed Wednesday to set up a U.N.-backed specialized court to investigate possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, and to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a video...
Powell speech, GDP revision, private hiring and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Wednesday will have several events that will move markets including a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, plus the latest update on quarterly growth.
4 dead as bomber hits Pakistan police protecting polio teams
A suicide bomber has killed a police officers and three civilians from the same family near Quetta, Pakistan, in an attack on workers involved in a polio inoculation drive
Comments / 0