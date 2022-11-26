Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get an iPhone for $99
It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for, but you need to hurry if you want to avail yourself of it because similar offers are already sold out. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone, but today’s your last chance to take advantage of it. There’s no other major shopping event remaining this year, so you should buy the iPhone SE now to get it in time for the holidays.
ZDNet
Amplified HD Digital TV antenna Cyber Monday deal 2022
While a lot of people have substituted the TV antenna for an internet connection, many people are still reliant on picking up TV signal from the airwaves, and for this they need an amplified antenna. And a good amplified HD Digital TV antenna can mean the difference between getting all...
Android Authority
Google Maps is no longer available on Wear OS 2 smartwatches
You won't be able to find Google Maps in the Play Store on your Wear OS 2 device. Google Maps and Google Keep have dropped support for Wear OS 2. The app is no longer reachable when viewing the Play Store from a Wear OS 2 smartwatch. Google Maps is...
Android Authority
10 best-selling Cyber Monday deals you might have missed
From TVs to headphones, these are the Best Buy deals people have jumped on during the sales. We’ve nailed our colors to the mast and outlined all of our favorite Cyber Monday deals, but we’re just one publication. You might feel that popularity is a better measure of how good a deal is, and we wouldn’t disagree.
CNET
Huge 1-Day Apple Sale at Best Buy Discounts Every Apple Product
Apple products are known for rarely going on sale, but you can save on all of its products at Best Buy in this post-Black Friday sale. The retailer is slashing prices across the board and offering some of the best Black Friday Apple deals we've seen this shopping season with discounts on AirPods, iPads, Macs and even the latest iPhone 14 series phones.
Apple Insider
Cyber Monday sale: Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 lifetime license just $29.99
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For Cyber Monday only, shoppers can get a lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license for $29.99, or two licenses for $54.99. With this Cyber Monday deal on Microsoft Office for...
Android Authority
The best apps to round out your Pixel Watch experience
From music to meditation, equip your watch with the tools you need. There’s a lot to like about Google’s first-ever smartwatch, but its third-party app support is where the device really takes off. Find out the best Google Pixel Watch apps to grab to make the most of your device.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 The big Google Pixel 7a leak
A leak uncovers the Pixel 7a, Huawei is chased out of Europe, an iPhone robbery for the books, and more tech news. 🌞 Good morning, good people of Daily Authority. I can’t believe it’s already almost December. The holiday season is upon us and I was just going through my streaming services to see what I’ve missed watching this year. Thanks to my colleague Frederick Blichert, I discovered these hidden gems on Netflix. What are you watching these days? If you need some recommendations, here’s a list of the best streaming shows across every major streaming service.
Android Authority
Free Google One VPN is finally here for Pixel 7 series owners
Google announced the perk at the Pixel 7 series launch in October, and it's finally here. Google is rolling out free Google One VPN access to Pixel 7 owners now. The feature is available in all Pixel launch markets aside from India and Singapore. Google is promising a handy perk...
ZDNet
How to connect your laptop to a TV -- quickly and easily
Whether you need a bigger screen, give a presentation or are looking for an easier way to share photos and videos with friends and family members, you can quickly and easily connect your laptop to your TV. You just need to have the right hardware and know where to click on your computer.
CNET
You Won't Be Sorry You Bought Beats Headphones at an All-Time Low Price for Cyber Monday
If you didn't get all your headphone shopping done by Black Friday, don't worry. Cyber Monday deals are still going strong. In fact, some models cost an all-time low. Whether you're looking for yourself or check a holiday gift off the list, we heartily recommend headphones from the Beats brand. Selected deals include popular products like the Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones and Beats Fit Pro, which have a lot of similarities with Apple's AirPods Pro -- which has a Cyber Monday sale of its own (both earbuds are built on the same tech platform).
Android Authority
Cyber Monday pick: Score up to $500 off Samsung home audio
The Cyber Monday sale at Samsung has some unmissable deals on a variety of soundbars and speakers. Black Friday may be behind us, but Samsung has a host of great offers running this week and on Cyber Monday in particular. Some of the best deals are on Samsung soundbars and speakers, with as much as 60% off premium home audio. And heading into the holidays is when you’re likely to need it most.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this $99 iPhone SE Black Friday deal is flying off the shelves
There are a lot of excellent Black Friday deals floating around, but this deal from Walmart on the iPhone SE is probably one of the cheapest Apple deals we’ve seen so far. Granted, it’s for the iPhone SE 2020 version, and you have to go through Straighttalk to get it, but Walmart is giving it away for $99, down from the usual $149, which is excellent.
$10 a month gets you an iPhone 14 Plus!
Get an iPhone 14 Plus for just 10 bucks a month! Save $540, and get $200 when you switch, in this cool Cyber Monday deal
ZDNet
Best Buy is offering $400 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, an all-time low
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend has only just begun, but there are great deals already across various retailers. If you're looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and tablets, now is the time to shop. Also: Live blog: The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022...
The AirPods Pro 2 just hit their lowest price ever today for Black Friday
Forget Black Friday. Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are now at their lowest price. Ever. A boon for those who chose to wait before pulling the trigger on these second-generation AirPods Pro, you can now grab a pair for $200, which is a nice sized savings from the original $250.
Digital Trends
Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone is 24% off for Black Friday
Black Friday deals are finally here, and it is time to kick the holiday shopping season off right. As we all know, the iPhone has a lot of great accessories, so any lover of the phone becomes pretty easy to shop for. Today, we’re looking at the Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe, a beautiful accessory that saves pocket space and frankly just looks beautiful on an iPhone. The wallet, which usually costs $59, is $14 off and now only costs $45. That’s nearly 25% off in savings and a perfect price point for a casual gift to family, friends, or even yourself!
Pay $95 and get Microsoft Office for life, thanks to this Cyber Monday deal
While Microsoft 365 is a popular subscription, you can also purchase the Office suite for a one-time fee. The starting price is just under $95 on Cyber Monday.
Save on YETI’s mugs and ramblers for Cyber Monday
Yeti's mugs and ramblers are discounted for Black Friday. YetiKeep your drinks steamy with these hot deals.
Comments / 0