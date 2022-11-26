ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Security guard kills alleged robber at dispensary

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – It was a terrifying Thanksgiving Day for employees at an Oklahoma City medical marijuana dispensary that was open for the holiday. An armed robber was shot and killed by a security guard Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers would arrive at Mango Cannabis at 6201 Northwest Expy after a worker told dispatchers that an armed robber had entered the store around 11:10 a.m.

Oklahoma City Police said when the male suspect came in, the workers ran outside screaming.
The store’s security guard confronted the armed intruder.

Details of this encounter are still being investigated, but KFOR 4 is told by police that the guard shot and killed the man. Officers would find the alleged robber’s body in the store when they arrived.

As of now, nobody has been arrested and no one else was hurt.

OKCPD say their investigation remains active.

Robbie Burns
3d ago

yeah if you want to come in and purchase fine, your gun is to remain concealed until a threat reveals itself, at this moment your life is at risk for death, good guy with a gun is the ONLY thing that stops a bad guy with a gun 🔫🔫💯

Reply(3)
9
 

