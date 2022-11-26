Read full article on original website
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
85-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV falls to cheapest ever price in Black Friday sale
Grab a truly massive 85-inch 4K HDR TV now
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Black Friday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of great kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best: You can get...
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
21+ Walmart Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before They're Gone
If you were busy with family activities and missed out on Black Friday deals, you still have Cyber Monday to catch some great savings. Check out our list of best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart! Most of Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals actually begin online at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 so there's no need to wait!
Digital Trends
This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out
One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale
It comes in 30 colors If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over. So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco This November
Preparing your Thanksgiving feast is pretty easy with Costco -- the difficult part will be opting not to buy everything that looks tasty. Definitely do not go shopping when you're hungry! Holiday...
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
livingetc.com
The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today
We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
