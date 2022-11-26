ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
FOX Sports

Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday. Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and...
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
FOX Sports

Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
Axios

Denver Broncos in disarray as fans and team turn on Russell Wilson

An on-field outburst from a frustrated defense. Quarterback Russell Wilson considered one of the "worst" trades in franchise history. Fans trashing the team and coach Nathaniel Hackett. And public pressure on the Denver team's new billionaire owners to reverse course. State of play: This is the current state of the...
Democrat and Chronicle

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots prediction and keys to Thursday Night Football game

It’s time for the Buffalo Bills to rip the bandage off, so to speak, and get cornerback Tre’Davious White on the field once and for all. With several weeks of practice under his belt since being activated from the physically unable to perform list, White finally made his season debut on Thanksgiving in Detroit, one year to the day when he suffered his serious knee injury on Thanksgiving in New Orleans.
