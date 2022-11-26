Read full article on original website
WSFA
Man, 26, identified as latest Montgomery homicide victim
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson. According to police, officers and medics were called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3900 block of Woodley Road. There, they found Richardson’s body. No other information related to Richardson’s shooting...
WSFA
Montgomery police searching for missing elderly woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman. Authorities said Classie Jones, 72, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Eton Road, which is near Atlanta Hwy. She was reportedly wearing a brown jacket, black pants and black shoes.
alabamanews.net
Suspect Wanted in Pine Hill Murder Caught in Selma
A Pine Hill man is behind bars tonight — following the shooting death of a 17 year old Wilcox Central student last week. Police Chief Nikisha Gailes says Chamya Saulsberry was killed. Her 19 year old brother Rashod was shot. But their 9 year old sister Cayden was unharmed...
WSFA
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook PD Seeking identification of Theft Suspect; Reward offered by CrimeStoppers
Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, November 1, 2022, at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama at about 9:41 a.m. Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took merchandise without paying, and exited the business. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
WSFA
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole. The Lee County Coroner’s...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn Police Department under investigation by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for death
The Auburn Police Department is currently under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for the death of an individual in their custody. On Nov. 27, 2022, at 2:48 p.m., APD received a complaint of a person exhibiting erratic behavior on Martin Luther King Drive. Officers responded to the call and contacted the 32-year-old male from Auburn.
aldailynews.com
Hooper case: Alleged victim asks charge be dismissed
The woman allegedly assaulted by former Alabama lawmaker Perry Hooper has asked the charge against him be dismissed. Earlier this month, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Hooper on one count of first degree sexual abuse. “The matters relating to Mr. Hooper and me have been resolved and going through...
WSFA
Man dies after overturned vehicle crash in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Valley Grande man has died of injuries in a Friday morning crash. According to troopers, Rickey T. Smith, 26, sustained critical injuries when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving overturned and left the roadway. Authorities said Smith was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
WTVM
Opelika police find missing 63-year-old man with dementia
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department finds a missing man with dementia. Authorities say 63-year-old John William Heptinstall has been located.
WSFA
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police confirm a man was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday night. The suspect is 35-year-old Jason Popwell. Police have released limited information on what happened. Police Chief Mark Thompson’s statement said only that Popwell was “charged with manslaughter from the Investigation last night conducted by PPD in the Autauga Heights.”
WSFA
Fire causes extensive damage to Montgomery home
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-story Montgomery home was heavily damaged in a Tuesday afternoon blaze. Montgomery firefighters responded to the scene around 1:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Noble Avenue where they found heavy smoke pouring from the structure’s attic. Assistant Fire Chief S. L. Cooper said...
wtvy.com
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
WTVM
One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn. On November 26, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Auburn first responders responded to a single-vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on East Samford Avenue at Oak Street. Officials say 36-year-old Stacey Schultz...
WSFA
AARP warns of fake missing person scam circulating online
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - AARP Alabama is warning of a post urging people to flood their Facebook feeds to find a fake missing person. It has been shared across the country, including in Alabama. “Supposedly, this was a local person, that’s what they tried to say,” said Jamie Harding with...
