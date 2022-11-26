Read full article on original website
Ozarks First.com
Russian diplomat says prisoner swap with US remains possible
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and the United States have repeatedly been on the verge of agreement on a prisoner exchange, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday, adding that a deal is still possible before the year’s end. The Biden administration has been trying for months to negotiate the...
Ozarks First.com
Trial starts in Norway for Putin ally’s son who flew drone
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin denied any wrongdoing Tuesday at the start of his trial in northern Norway, where he is accused of violating a law that bars Russians from flying drones. Andrey Yakunin who holds both a Russian...
Ozarks First.com
Prominent Polish judge reinstated amid standoff with EU
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a judge who was suspended for two years and became a symbol of the struggle for independent courts under the country’s populist government. The reinstatement of Judge Igor Tuleya was welcomed by many judges and other advocates...
Ozarks First.com
Kazakh leader meets Putin in first post-election trip abroad
MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a week after winning a new seven-year term by a landslide in a snap election. Kazakhstan is a significant Russian ally, sharing a 7,600-kilometer (4,750-mile) border. But President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kept his distance from Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine, notably declining this summer to recognize the Kremlin’s declaration of separatist Ukraine regions as sovereign states.
EU seeks specialized court to investigate Russia war crimes
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union proposed Wednesday to set up a U.N.-backed specialized court to investigate possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, and to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message that...
Powell speech, GDP revision, private hiring and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Wednesday will have several events that will move markets including a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, plus the latest update on quarterly growth.
Ozarks First.com
Democrats kept the Senate this year, but 2024 may be harder
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats celebrating a successful effort to keep control of the U.S. Senate this year will soon confront a 2024 campaign that could prove more challenging. The party enters the next cycle defending 23 seats, including two held by independents who caucus with Democrats. That’s compared with just 10 seats that Republicans hope to keep in their column.
Ozarks First.com
Letter: ‘Nothing to suggest’ Alito violated ethics standards
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday in a letter to Congress that there is “nothing to suggest” that Justice Samuel Alito violated ethics standards following a report that a 2014 decision he wrote was leaked in advance of its announcement. The letter was in response...
Ozarks First.com
Australia reduces national terrorism threat to ‘possible’
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s terrorism threat level has been downgraded from “probable” to “possible” for the first time since 2014, the head of the main domestic spy agency said Monday. The defeat of the Islamic State group in battle in the Middle East...
Ozarks First.com
US stock indexes fall as lockdown protests spread in China
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street as protests spread in China calling for President Xi Jinping to step down amid growing anger over severe restrictions imposed as part of his “zero COVID” strategy in the world’s second-largest economy. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each lost 1.5%, and the Nasdaq lost 1.6%. Small-company stocks fell even more. Technology companies were the biggest weights on the broader market. Bond yields mostly rose. Markets will get another key piece of data on the economy later this week when the Labor Department issues its monthly jobs report.
HuffPost
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Is Going From An Auto Repair Shop To Congress
A political newcomer from Washington state defeated MAGA hard-liner Joe Kent with little help from the national Democratic Party.
