Mississippi 74, Alabama A&M 28
MISSISSIPPI (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Collins 5-8, Eaton 2-3, Thompson 1-3, Davis 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Baker 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Baker 2, Igbokwe 1) Turnovers: 13 (Salary 4, Singleton 3, Collins 2, Thompson 2, Scott 1, Igbokwe 1) Steals: 10 (Salary 4,...
BOISE STATE 55, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 46
Percentages: FG .306, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Igbanugo 3-5, Allen-Eikens 1-1, Wright 1-5, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Afifi, Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Bostick 5, Allen-Eikens 3, Wright 2, Tucker). Steals: 5 (Wright 3, Allen-Eikens, Bostick). Technical Fouls:...
MARQUETTE 96, NO. 6 BAYLOR 70
Percentages: FG .482, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Flagler 4-7, Cryer 3-6, Love 1-4, George 1-5, Bonner 0-1, Bridges 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (George 4, Cryer 3, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges 2, Thamba 2, Love, Ojianwuna ). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Cryer, George,...
NO. 3 VIRGINIA 70, MICHIGAN 68
Percentages: FG .509, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Beekman 1-1, Shedrick 1-1, Vander Plas 1-1, Clark 1-2, McKneely 0-1, Franklin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Beekman, Caffaro, Clark, Franklin, Gardner, McKneely, Vander Plas). Steals: 7 (Gardner 3, Shedrick 2, Beekman, Clark). Technical...
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 74, PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST 67
Percentages: FG .383, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnard 2-4, Bradford 2-5, Cooper 2-6, Irvin 2-6, Steinman 1-2, Dillon 1-6, Ezekwesili 0-1, Whitehead 0-1, Gentry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Cooper 2, Irvin 2, Barnard, Bradford, Ezekwesili, Njie, Steinman). Steals: 9 (Cooper...
BROWN 59, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 51
Percentages: FG .396, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cowan 3-7, Lilly 2-5, Ndur 1-1, Cooley 0-1, Ferrari 0-1, Owusu-Anane 0-1, Wojcik 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anya 2, Cowan, Owusu-Anane). Turnovers: 13 (Anya 4, Owusu-Anane 3, Wojcik 3, Cowan, Lilly, Ndur). Steals: 7 (Lilly...
WAKE FOREST 78, WISCONSIN 75
Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Appleby 4-6, Monsanto 2-8, Carr 1-2, Williamson 1-4, Hildreth 0-2, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr, Klintman). Turnovers: 15 (Hildreth 5, Appleby 3, Bradford 2, Carr 2, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto). Steals: 3 (Monsanto 2, Carr).
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 90, LA SIERRA 49
Percentages: FG .278, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Thomas 5-8, Beckles 4-5, Reyes 1-5, Bluitt 1-6, Alviar 0-1, Kreitel 0-1, McKenney 0-4, Lejtman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (McKenney 3, Reyes 3, Tinker 3, Alviar, Beckles, Bluitt, Kreitel, Lejtman, Tabarez). Steals: 4...
SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54
Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
PRESBYTERIAN 72, VMI 57
Percentages: FG .333, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Houser 3-4, Conway 2-3, Butler 2-5, Felder 1-3, Woods 1-4, Bradley 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 2, Butler, Houser). Turnovers: 11 (Woods 5, Bradley 3, Felder 2, Conway). Steals: 4 (Bradley, Houser, Jackson,...
GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72
Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. McGlothan283-70-13-7136. Ouedraogo322-46-61-60410. Baker301-40-20-2403. Blacksher267-75-61-25421. Harrison276-124-50-44318.
QUEENS 72, BOWLING GREEN 66
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .481, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Ashby 3-5, Mathews 2-3, McCluney 1-2, Dye 1-3, J.Turner 0-1, McKee 0-1, McLaurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McKee 2, Rains, Wyche). Turnovers: 18 (McKee 4, J.Turner 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McCluney 2,...
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 79, UNC ASHEVILLE 66
Percentages: FG .522, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Caldwell 3-3, Jones 3-5, Pember 3-7, Stephney 0-1, Abee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pember 3, Caldwell). Turnovers: 18 (Pember 5, Battle 3, Jones 3, Burgess 2, Caldwell 2, McMullen 2, Stephney). Steals: 4 (Burgess, Jones,...
Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78
JACKSON ST. (0-6) Cook 0-5 2-4 2, Mansel 6-10 0-0 12, Adams 3-8 1-1 8, Evans 7-17 0-0 18, C.Young 7-14 1-1 20, Jones 6-6 6-9 18, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-15 78.
L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112
Percentages: FG .461, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Powell 4-5, Covington 3-4, Mann 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Preston 1-1, Batum 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Morris Sr. 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Batum 2, Diabate, Jackson, Mann, Morris Sr., Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Jackson 3, Mann...
Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point outing
Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -4; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron's 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Thundering Herd are 4-0 in home games. Marshall has a...
Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee
Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee's 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500. The...
Opponents will be facing trouble when messing with the Sisco kids
They're baaack!!! The sisters Sisco — Chloe and Mariya — are back for their fourth year of varsity basketball at Prairie Central High School. This means another season of having to try to defend two of the best players in this part of the state. Who are the Sisco sisters? Chloe and Mariya...
