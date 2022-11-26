ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mississippi 74, Alabama A&M 28

MISSISSIPPI (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Collins 5-8, Eaton 2-3, Thompson 1-3, Davis 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Baker 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Baker 2, Igbokwe 1) Turnovers: 13 (Salary 4, Singleton 3, Collins 2, Thompson 2, Scott 1, Igbokwe 1) Steals: 10 (Salary 4,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
BOISE STATE 55, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 46

Percentages: FG .306, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Igbanugo 3-5, Allen-Eikens 1-1, Wright 1-5, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Afifi, Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Bostick 5, Allen-Eikens 3, Wright 2, Tucker). Steals: 5 (Wright 3, Allen-Eikens, Bostick). Technical Fouls:...
BOISE, ID
MARQUETTE 96, NO. 6 BAYLOR 70

Percentages: FG .482, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Flagler 4-7, Cryer 3-6, Love 1-4, George 1-5, Bonner 0-1, Bridges 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (George 4, Cryer 3, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges 2, Thamba 2, Love, Ojianwuna ). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Cryer, George,...
WACO, TX
NO. 3 VIRGINIA 70, MICHIGAN 68

Percentages: FG .509, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Beekman 1-1, Shedrick 1-1, Vander Plas 1-1, Clark 1-2, McKneely 0-1, Franklin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Beekman, Caffaro, Clark, Franklin, Gardner, McKneely, Vander Plas). Steals: 7 (Gardner 3, Shedrick 2, Beekman, Clark). Technical...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 74, PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST 67

Percentages: FG .383, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnard 2-4, Bradford 2-5, Cooper 2-6, Irvin 2-6, Steinman 1-2, Dillon 1-6, Ezekwesili 0-1, Whitehead 0-1, Gentry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Cooper 2, Irvin 2, Barnard, Bradford, Ezekwesili, Njie, Steinman). Steals: 9 (Cooper...
HAMMOND, IN
BROWN 59, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 51

Percentages: FG .396, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cowan 3-7, Lilly 2-5, Ndur 1-1, Cooley 0-1, Ferrari 0-1, Owusu-Anane 0-1, Wojcik 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anya 2, Cowan, Owusu-Anane). Turnovers: 13 (Anya 4, Owusu-Anane 3, Wojcik 3, Cowan, Lilly, Ndur). Steals: 7 (Lilly...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WAKE FOREST 78, WISCONSIN 75

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Appleby 4-6, Monsanto 2-8, Carr 1-2, Williamson 1-4, Hildreth 0-2, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr, Klintman). Turnovers: 15 (Hildreth 5, Appleby 3, Bradford 2, Carr 2, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto). Steals: 3 (Monsanto 2, Carr).
MADISON, WI
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 90, LA SIERRA 49

Percentages: FG .278, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Thomas 5-8, Beckles 4-5, Reyes 1-5, Bluitt 1-6, Alviar 0-1, Kreitel 0-1, McKenney 0-4, Lejtman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (McKenney 3, Reyes 3, Tinker 3, Alviar, Beckles, Bluitt, Kreitel, Lejtman, Tabarez). Steals: 4...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54

Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
HATTIESBURG, MS
PRESBYTERIAN 72, VMI 57

Percentages: FG .333, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Houser 3-4, Conway 2-3, Butler 2-5, Felder 1-3, Woods 1-4, Bradley 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 2, Butler, Houser). Turnovers: 11 (Woods 5, Bradley 3, Felder 2, Conway). Steals: 4 (Bradley, Houser, Jackson,...
GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72

Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. McGlothan283-70-13-7136. Ouedraogo322-46-61-60410. Baker301-40-20-2403. Blacksher267-75-61-25421. Harrison276-124-50-44318.
QUEENS 72, BOWLING GREEN 66

QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .481, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Ashby 3-5, Mathews 2-3, McCluney 1-2, Dye 1-3, J.Turner 0-1, McKee 0-1, McLaurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McKee 2, Rains, Wyche). Turnovers: 18 (McKee 4, J.Turner 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McCluney 2,...
QUEENS, NY
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 79, UNC ASHEVILLE 66

Percentages: FG .522, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Caldwell 3-3, Jones 3-5, Pember 3-7, Stephney 0-1, Abee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pember 3, Caldwell). Turnovers: 18 (Pember 5, Battle 3, Jones 3, Burgess 2, Caldwell 2, McMullen 2, Stephney). Steals: 4 (Burgess, Jones,...
DURHAM, NC
Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78

JACKSON ST. (0-6) Cook 0-5 2-4 2, Mansel 6-10 0-0 12, Adams 3-8 1-1 8, Evans 7-17 0-0 18, C.Young 7-14 1-1 20, Jones 6-6 6-9 18, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-15 78.
OHIO STATE
L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112

Percentages: FG .461, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Powell 4-5, Covington 3-4, Mann 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Preston 1-1, Batum 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Morris Sr. 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Batum 2, Diabate, Jackson, Mann, Morris Sr., Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Jackson 3, Mann...
Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point outing

Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -4; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron's 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Thundering Herd are 4-0 in home games. Marshall has a...
AKRON, OH
Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee's 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500. The...
GREEN BAY, WI

