Porterville Recorder
Gates and the Holy Cross Crusaders take on Ledlum and the Harvard Crimson
Harvard Crimson (5-2) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -7.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: The Holy Cross Crusaders take on the Harvard Crimson in non-conference action. The Crusaders are 2-1 in home games. Holy Cross ranks sixth in the Patriot with 23.7 defensive rebounds per...
Porterville Recorder
Florida State hosts No. 5 Purdue following Edey's 21-point game
Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -14.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue plays the Florida State Seminoles after Zach Edey scored 21 points in Purdue's 75-56 victory against the Duke Blue Devils. The Seminoles are 1-3 on their home court....
Porterville Recorder
Merrimack takes on UMass-Lowell, aims to end 5-game slide
Merrimack Warriors (1-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -13.5; over/under is 131. BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack heads into the matchup with UMass-Lowell after losing five in a row. The River Hawks have gone 4-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell is the leader in the America East in team...
