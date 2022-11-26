Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
MIAMI (OH) 95, JACKSON STATE 78
Percentages: FG .475, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (C.Young 5-10, Evans 4-7, Adams 1-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Evans). Turnovers: 14 (Cook 4, Evans 3, Jones 3, Adams, C.Young, Hunt, Mansel). Steals: 3 (Mansel 2, Cook). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Mirambeaux215-92-21-77312.
Porterville Recorder
No. 11 LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55
LSU (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Carson 4-11, Morris 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Poa 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Smith 5, Johnson 2, Bartlett 1) Turnovers: 18 (Carson 6, Reese 3, Morris 3, Smith 2, Poa 2, Johnson 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Reese 3, Smith 3,...
Porterville Recorder
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 74, PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST 67
Percentages: FG .383, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnard 2-4, Bradford 2-5, Cooper 2-6, Irvin 2-6, Steinman 1-2, Dillon 1-6, Ezekwesili 0-1, Whitehead 0-1, Gentry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Cooper 2, Irvin 2, Barnard, Bradford, Ezekwesili, Njie, Steinman). Steals: 9 (Cooper...
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 90, LA SIERRA 49
Percentages: FG .278, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Thomas 5-8, Beckles 4-5, Reyes 1-5, Bluitt 1-6, Alviar 0-1, Kreitel 0-1, McKenney 0-4, Lejtman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (McKenney 3, Reyes 3, Tinker 3, Alviar, Beckles, Bluitt, Kreitel, Lejtman, Tabarez). Steals: 4...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54
Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 79, UNC ASHEVILLE 66
Percentages: FG .522, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Caldwell 3-3, Jones 3-5, Pember 3-7, Stephney 0-1, Abee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pember 3, Caldwell). Turnovers: 18 (Pember 5, Battle 3, Jones 3, Burgess 2, Caldwell 2, McMullen 2, Stephney). Steals: 4 (Burgess, Jones,...
Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 55, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 46
Percentages: FG .306, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Igbanugo 3-5, Allen-Eikens 1-1, Wright 1-5, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Afifi, Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Bostick 5, Allen-Eikens 3, Wright 2, Tucker). Steals: 5 (Wright 3, Allen-Eikens, Bostick). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi 74, Alabama A&M 28
MISSISSIPPI (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Collins 5-8, Eaton 2-3, Thompson 1-3, Davis 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Baker 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Baker 2, Igbokwe 1) Turnovers: 13 (Salary 4, Singleton 3, Collins 2, Thompson 2, Scott 1, Igbokwe 1) Steals: 10 (Salary 4,...
Porterville Recorder
BROWN 59, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 51
Percentages: FG .396, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cowan 3-7, Lilly 2-5, Ndur 1-1, Cooley 0-1, Ferrari 0-1, Owusu-Anane 0-1, Wojcik 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anya 2, Cowan, Owusu-Anane). Turnovers: 13 (Anya 4, Owusu-Anane 3, Wojcik 3, Cowan, Lilly, Ndur). Steals: 7 (Lilly...
Porterville Recorder
GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72
Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. McGlothan283-70-13-7136. Ouedraogo322-46-61-60410. Baker301-40-20-2403. Blacksher267-75-61-25421. Harrison276-124-50-44318.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112
Percentages: FG .461, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Powell 4-5, Covington 3-4, Mann 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Preston 1-1, Batum 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Morris Sr. 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Batum 2, Diabate, Jackson, Mann, Morris Sr., Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Jackson 3, Mann...
Porterville Recorder
Stetson 125, Johnson 51
JOHNSON (0-2) Burnett 1-5 0-0 2, Bradley 1-3 0-0 3, Burton 1-5 0-0 2, Gonzalez 2-5 2-4 6, Vickers 0-2 0-0 0, Dawson 3-10 0-0 8, J.Aime 3-4 0-0 6, De Los Rios 2-5 0-0 4, Taylor 4-11 2-2 14, Barnes 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 2-4 0-0 6, Bron 0-7 0-0 0, H.Aime 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 4-6 51.
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Scores
Dayton/Waitsburg vs. Touchet, ccd. North Mason vs. Chimacum, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66
QUEENS (NC) (6-2) McLaurin 1-6 4-4 6, Dye 9-14 5-8 24, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, McKee 4-10 3-7 11, McCluney 1-2 0-0 3, J.Turner 4-9 1-2 9, Rains 2-2 0-0 4, Ashby 3-6 0-0 9, Wyche 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-21 82. BOWLING GREEN (2-5) Towns 1-5 0-0 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point outing
Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -4; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron's 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Thundering Herd are 4-0 in home games. Marshall has a...
