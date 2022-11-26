Read full article on original website
Related
REMINDER: School Resumes Across Palm Beach County On Monday
BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Public and private schools in Palm Beach County resume bright and early Monday morning. That means after a week of public schools being closed, and several days of private schools being closed, school zone speeding will again be enforced. […]
Martin County School Board member asks for forgiveness after controversial post
A comment from a Martin County School Board member regarding students watching movies in class before Thanksgiving break sparked outrage with a popular online mom group.
City Officials Discuss Relocating Coral Springs Charter School, Northwest Regional Library
Downtown development was on the minds of the city commission and the community redevelopment agency at their joint Monday, November 28 meeting. So was moving the Coral Springs Charter School, located at 3205 N. University Drive and the adjacent Northwest Regional Library. Moving the charter school was one high-priority capital...
cw34.com
Lake Worth Beach special utilities meeting aims to bring relief to residents rates
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Lake Worth Beach continue to be frustrated with the rising rates of their utilities. It’s a problem that's sparked controversy after residents saw sky high utility bills back in September. City commissioners say they’re taking all of resident’s questions and...
Elementary teacher fighting for her job 8 years after comments about a clown suit and guns
Diane Baumann, a veteran Palm Beach County teacher, has faced years of eyebrow-raising allegations. Now, the 52-year-old woman is fighting to keep her job. Baumann — who told co-workers in 2014 at South Grade Elementary that she was stressed and "going to be up in a tower in a clown suit with a rifle" — will soon appear before an administrative law judge, fighting the school district’s recent attempt to oust her.
WSVN-TV
Student at Collins Elementary in Dania Beach says he was bullied, threatened with weapon; mother frustrated with school officials
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy said he is scared to go back to his Dania Beach school because has been bullied and even threatened with a weapon, leaving his mother feeling concerned for his safety and frustrated with how school officials are handling the situation. The student...
treasurecoast.com
Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin to present the State of the City Message on December 5
Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin to present the State of the City Message on December 5. What: Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin presents the annual State of the City Message. When: Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 5 p.m., preceding the regular City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Where:...
cw34.com
Rep. Lois Frankel announces $147.7M in funds to help families with rising home costs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Representative Lois Frankel announced a mufti-million dollar initiative to assist Florida families with rising home costs. On Monday afternoon, Frankel held a conference announcing a new Infrastructure law to help individuals and families maintain safe and healthy indoor temperatures. Frankel said the funding will help low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, make minor energy-related home repairs and replace broken air conditioning units.
That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
Lacrosse Coach Claims Kid Makes State Team, Allegedly Steals Registration Fee
Delray Beach “True Lacrosse” Coach Had Been Fired Before Seeking Money From Parents. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Lacrosse coach Mason Poage is accused of telling a parent that her son was selected for a “state” team, then allegedly stole the $1500 […]
bocaratonobserver.com
Becker & Poliakoff
Attorney Donna DiMaggio Berger is passionate about representing condominium and homeowners associations throughout Florida by helping them to efficiently and effectively operate their communities. Berger, a shareholder at Becker, helps volunteer board members and their managers tackle tough challenges, including rising insurance rates, costly maintenance and repair projects, governing document updates and more. She is a board certified specialist in condominium and planned development law and a Fellow of the College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL).
floridavacationers.com
14 Best Delray Beach Restaurants to Visit This Year
Looking for the best Delray Beach Florida restaurants to visit?. Delray Beach is a city in Palm County Florida, with spectacular views and a lively nightlife. Delray Beach, known as a “fun small town”, located 52 miles north of Miami, has a very rich local culture, as well as centuries old artifacts, and beautiful art to admire.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
Coral Springs Offers Rental Assistance to Help Combat the Higher Cost of Living
Good news for Coral Springs residents feeling the effects of inflation. The city is offering assistance to help with the higher cost of living. Thanks to the CARES Act, which allocated $25 million dollars to Broward County for rental assistance in 2020, residents whose annual rent increased more than 5% from the beginning of the pandemic can apply for a maximum grant of $3,600.
Person bitten by shark at Martin County beach
Authorities said a person was bitten by a shark at a Martin County beach on Sunday. It happened at the Hobe Sound public beach around 1 p.m.
'Tis the season for movie star real estate in Palm Beach County and your loss Trader Joe's
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The dates for the official winter season in Palm Beach County are all muddled since the pandemic but there has been a marked uptick in Land/Range Rovers, Mercedes Benz G 550s (the one that looks like a 4-door Jeep, just saying), and black Cadillac Escalades with windows tinted so dark you just know there's someone really important in there texting or TikToking or whatevering the social media scourge is that's popular this minute.
Glades Road In Boca Raton To Close Monday, Tuesday
Major Impact Possible. Know Detours Now. Florida Dept. of Transportation Shares Details. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road is set to close again in the area of I-95 late Monday. The impact could be significant. Glades in the area of the Interstate is […]
Broward Mayor Gives State Of County Address Before New Mayor Chosen
Two new Commissioners are also being sworn-in today along with three incumbents.
WPBF News 25
2 wanted for robbing mail carrier in Delray Beach; major reward offered
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — ThePostal Inspection Service is offering up to a $50,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of two suspects that were last seen on Village Drive in Delray Beach. The suspects are being described as short Black males between the...
WPBF News 25
Locals react to suspected shark bite at Hobe Sound Beach
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Beachgoers at Hobe Sound Beach are reacting to an incident that happened on Sunday, with many locals saying it is not surprising. “I’m not surprised, it’s a super sharky beach. I used to shark fish here in high school, and I see them out there all the time when I surf, kitesurf and all that stuff. So, there’s sharks in the water!”
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 0