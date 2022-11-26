ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

REMINDER: School Resumes Across Palm Beach County On Monday

BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Public and private schools in Palm Beach County resume bright and early Monday morning. That means after a week of public schools being closed, and several days of private schools being closed, school zone speeding will again be enforced. […]
Elementary teacher fighting for her job 8 years after comments about a clown suit and guns

Diane Baumann, a veteran Palm Beach County teacher, has faced years of eyebrow-raising allegations. Now, the 52-year-old woman is fighting to keep her job. Baumann — who told co-workers in 2014 at South Grade Elementary that she was stressed and "going to be up in a tower in a clown suit with a rifle" — will soon appear before an administrative law judge, fighting the school district’s recent attempt to oust her.
Rep. Lois Frankel announces $147.7M in funds to help families with rising home costs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Representative Lois Frankel announced a mufti-million dollar initiative to assist Florida families with rising home costs. On Monday afternoon, Frankel held a conference announcing a new Infrastructure law to help individuals and families maintain safe and healthy indoor temperatures. Frankel said the funding will help low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, make minor energy-related home repairs and replace broken air conditioning units.
That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
Becker & Poliakoff

Attorney Donna DiMaggio Berger is passionate about representing condominium and homeowners associations throughout Florida by helping them to efficiently and effectively operate their communities. Berger, a shareholder at Becker, helps volunteer board members and their managers tackle tough challenges, including rising insurance rates, costly maintenance and repair projects, governing document updates and more. She is a board certified specialist in condominium and planned development law and a Fellow of the College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL).
14 Best Delray Beach Restaurants to Visit This Year

Looking for the best Delray Beach Florida restaurants to visit?. Delray Beach is a city in Palm County Florida, with spectacular views and a lively nightlife. Delray Beach, known as a “fun small town”, located 52 miles north of Miami, has a very rich local culture, as well as centuries old artifacts, and beautiful art to admire.
West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
Coral Springs Offers Rental Assistance to Help Combat the Higher Cost of Living

Good news for Coral Springs residents feeling the effects of inflation. The city is offering assistance to help with the higher cost of living. Thanks to the CARES Act, which allocated $25 million dollars to Broward County for rental assistance in 2020, residents whose annual rent increased more than 5% from the beginning of the pandemic can apply for a maximum grant of $3,600.
'Tis the season for movie star real estate in Palm Beach County and your loss Trader Joe's

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The dates for the official winter season in Palm Beach County are all muddled since the pandemic but there has been a marked uptick in Land/Range Rovers, Mercedes Benz G 550s (the one that looks like a 4-door Jeep, just saying), and black Cadillac Escalades with windows tinted so dark you just know there's someone really important in there texting or TikToking or whatevering the social media scourge is that's popular this minute.
Glades Road In Boca Raton To Close Monday, Tuesday

Major Impact Possible. Know Detours Now. Florida Dept. of Transportation Shares Details. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road is set to close again in the area of I-95 late Monday. The impact could be significant. Glades in the area of the Interstate is […]
Locals react to suspected shark bite at Hobe Sound Beach

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Beachgoers at Hobe Sound Beach are reacting to an incident that happened on Sunday, with many locals saying it is not surprising. “I’m not surprised, it’s a super sharky beach. I used to shark fish here in high school, and I see them out there all the time when I surf, kitesurf and all that stuff. So, there’s sharks in the water!”
