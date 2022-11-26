Read full article on original website
Arab fans unite after surprise wins in Qatar
DOHA (Reuters) – Victories against the odds by Arab teams competing at the Middle East’s first World Cup have inspired their supporters, bringing a rare sense of optimism and unity for fans from the Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean. Saudi Arabia delivered the early shock of the tournament,...
Cricket-Virus hits England camp before Pakistan series opener
(Reuters) – Several England players, including skipper Ben Stokes, have been affected by a virus on the eve of their opening test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, senior batsman Joe Root said on Wednesday. “As far as I’m aware, a few guys are not feeling 100%,” Root told a news...
