Lloyd Eugene Uitermarkt
Funeral services for Lloyd Eugene Uitermarkt, age 70 of Monroe, will be held on Thursday, December 1 at 11:00 a.m. at the Monroe Presbyterian Church. Following a graveside service, the family will host a luncheon at the church. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, November 30 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Monroe Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be directed to the family (Please make checks payable to Rhonda.) and condolences may be left at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Vern Connett, Jr.
Funeral services for Vern Connett, Jr., age 65 of rural Pleasantville, will be held Saturday, December 3rd at the Hartford Sportsman Club at 11:00am. Burial will follow in the Sandyville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the Hartford Sportsman Club, 110 W Elm St. Hartford, IA 50118. Mason Funeral Home of Pleasantville is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Duane Earl Phifer
Memorial services for Duane Earl Phifer, age 83 of Monroe, will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Monroe United Methodist Church. A private family burial will follow at Silent City Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the burial back at the church with a luncheon. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe Fire Department and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Vehicle Fire Sunday in Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at 705 W Pearl in Knoxville shortly after 7:00 am Sunday. Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that the owner of the truck had recently purchased it. He had been working on it, and took it out for a test drive. When he arrived back at the residence, he went inside. Shortly later he discovered that the truck was on fire. No one was injured.
Knoxville Fire Department Ambulance Arrives
After a long wait the ambulance that was ordered almost two years ago was delivered to the Knoxville Fire Department. Delivery was delayed due to chassis delivery issues and by chip issues. Arrow Ambulance out of Rock Rapids Iowa delivered for the city of Knoxville. The ambulance is a 2023 Ford E450 type 3 ambulance. Crews will begin stocking and equipping the ambulance to get it in service.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Kathleen Taylor
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Kathleen Taylor s we talk about the Knoxville Community Chorus. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Pella Food Shelf Always Seeking Volunteers
Those who utilize the Pella Community Food Shelf say one of the reasons why they keep going is the friendly faces who help them weekly. Volunteer Coordinator Joy Steiner says one of the best ways to help in the community is to work at the Pella Food Shelf with various needs throughout the week or during their distribution times on Tuesdays.
Knoxville And PCM Boys Open Up Season With The Highway 14 Battle
After suffering through a rebuilding season last year, the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is looking for some redemption. That starts tonight when the Panthers open up the new season with the Highway 14 Battle at PCM. Nearly everyone is back for Knoxville this year and a year older and wiser in basketball. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports this game will tell a lot of where his team is early in the season.
Melcher-Dallas And Pleasantville Square Off At SE Warren
An all Marion County battle in Warren County is tonight as Melcher-Dallas, still without a gym to play in, will take on Pleasantville. For the girls game it will be a contrast in experience. Pleasantville, while small in numbers, does have two players averaging in double figures. Joelle Johnson and Hope DeMan both average 11.5 points per game, but Head Coach Jeff Cook tells KNIA Sports it is a matter of managing the health of the team and hoping foul trouble does not become a factor tonight.
Pella Forte Excited to Return to State Dance
Several KNIA/KRLS Area High School dancers are ready for this week’s Iowa State Dance and Drill Association High School Team Championships in Des Moines. Pella High School’s Forte is looking to once again defending a state championship in their military routine, which they have won three years in a row. Hear more from the leaders of Pella Forte on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Mason Hatch Performs at All-State Chorus
Mason Hatch, a Knoxville senior, performed at the Iowa All-State Chorus event held in Ames last week. It was the second year in a row where he has qualified for the prestigious event. Hatch was joined at State by his high school choir director, Ian Heetland. He had two days...
Weiler has Building Expansion
Weiler Products Inc., manufactures equipment primarily for the asphalt paving market. The company was founded in 2000. Weiler has 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Knoxville. The facility is equipped with machining tools, welding, powder and wet paint and assembly, allowing Weiler to control quality and delivery for the majority of their machine components.
Webb Shadle Library Ready to Receive Letters to Santa
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville will be receiving Letters to Santa from November 28th through December 14th. Children and families are invited to stop by the library and write a letter to Santa Claus. Pleasantville Librarian JoEllen Glick tells KNIA/KRLS News to send Santa a wish list or just say hello with stationery and a special mailbox to rush delivery will be provided.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Food Shelf Volunteers
Pella Food Shelf Volunteer Coordinator Joy Steiner discusses the ways to support the non-profit organization. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Knoxville Raceway Holds Annual Banquet
The Knoxville Raceway celebrated this past racing season with its annual banquet held at Prairie Meadows in Altoona on Saturday night. Track champions Mike Mayberry in the Pro Sprints, Terry McCarl in the 360s and Brian Brown in the 410s were honored as several drivers were also recognized in several categories. Brown was named the Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year, The Knoxville Fan of the Year was Bill Webb, former Chief Starter Doug Clark was named the Ralph Capitani Heritage Award given by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Also getting awards were Rookie of the Year as Ryan Navratil took that honor in the Pro Sprints…Chase Randall in the 360s…and J.J. Hickle in the 410s. Over $300,000 in prize money and contingency awards were handed. The 70th season at the Knoxville Raceway is scheduled to begin April 15th.
Pella Basketball Hosts North Polk for Home Openers
The first doubleheader of the new winter season at Pella High School brings the talented North Polk Comets to town for a pair of varsity basketball games tonight. Pella’s new-look boys basketball team will deal with a North Polk team that lost two key varsity seniors from a team that advanced to the district finals against Winterset last winter, and fell to the Dutch 55-42 in November 2021. Pella has won all three matchups against the Comets thus far in this series that has started the winter season for the past three years.
Winter Concerts Coming Up for Tulip City Schools
Music performances are coming up for the Tulip City students in band, orchestra, and choir. The defending state champions from Pella Jazz I open with their first performance on Monday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. in the Pella High School auditorium. Pella’s 6th through 12th grade orchestra students perform on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m., also at Pella High School.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Hunger in Schools
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Wilder Elementary Principal Amy Jo Naughton and teacher Michelle Stolz about hunger in schools and the food pantry availability. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Indianola Winter Sports in Action Tonight
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams and the boys swimming squad is all in action tonight, as the Indians basketball teams host Southeast Polk and the boys swimmers host Newton. The boys swimming squad brings back all three state qualifiers in the individual events in Nathan Pollard, Matt Coffelt,...
Indianola and Simpson Dancers to Compete at State
The Indianola Impulse Dance Team is competing at the State Competition this week, including the Color Guard competition and individuals. The Indians will compete facing East on Friday in Jazz VII at 8:18am, Pom XII at 9:48am, and Lyrical III at 10:45am, while the Color Guard Class III competes at 11:54am. Individually, Ellie Paskorz, Isabella O’Meara, Emma Buttrey, Annie Dawson, Maggie Nailor, Remy Sivertsen, Allysn Jenkins, and Selena Cooper all compete in succession beginning at 5:08pm in Class IX.
