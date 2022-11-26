Read full article on original website
Motor racing-Binotto resigns as Ferrari F1 team boss
(Reuters) – Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto has handed in his resignation and will leave at the end of the year, the Italian team said on Tuesday. “I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” Ferrari quoted Binotto as saying in a statement. (Reporting by Alan...
Cricket-Virus hits England camp before Pakistan series opener
(Reuters) – Several England players, including skipper Ben Stokes, have been affected by a virus on the eve of their opening test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, senior batsman Joe Root said on Wednesday. “As far as I’m aware, a few guys are not feeling 100%,” Root told a news...
