Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Baldwin, Covington, Escambia, Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 02:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Covington; Escambia; Mobile THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 576 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA COVINGTON ESCAMBIA IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA BALDWIN MOBILE IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI GEORGE STONE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDALUSIA, ATMORE, BAY MINETTE, BREWTON, DAPHNE, FLOMATON, GULF SHORES, LUCEDALE, MOBILE, OPP, PRICHARD, SARALAND, TILLMANS CORNER, AND WIGGINS.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Conecuh, Monroe, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 03:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for south central and southwestern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for south central and southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Clarke; Conecuh; Monroe; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama East central Washington County in southwestern Alabama Central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Southwestern Conecuh County in south central Alabama * Until 400 AM CST. * At 318 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Jackson to 5 miles northeast of McIntosh, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monroeville, Jackson, Frisco City, Peterman, Leroy, Uriah, Excel and Repton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Monroe, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 04:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Crenshaw; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox TORNADO WATCH 576 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA BUTLER CONECUH CRENSHAW MONROE WILCOX IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA CHOCTAW CLARKE WASHINGTON IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI GEORGE GREENE PERRY STONE WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAUMONT, BRANTLEY, BUTLER, CAMDEN, CHATOM, EVERGREEN, GREENVILLE, GROVE HILL, HOMEWOOD, JACKSON, LEAKESVILLE, LISMAN, LUCEDALE, LUVERNE, MCLAIN, MILLRY, MONROEVILLE, NEW AUGUSTA, PINE HILL, RICHTON, SILAS, THOMASVILLE, WAYNESBORO, AND WIGGINS.
Comments / 0