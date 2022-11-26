Effective: 2022-11-30 03:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for south central and southwestern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for south central and southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Clarke; Conecuh; Monroe; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama East central Washington County in southwestern Alabama Central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Southwestern Conecuh County in south central Alabama * Until 400 AM CST. * At 318 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Jackson to 5 miles northeast of McIntosh, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monroeville, Jackson, Frisco City, Peterman, Leroy, Uriah, Excel and Repton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLARKE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO