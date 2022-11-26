Effective: 2022-11-30 02:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 254 AM CST, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Tibbie, or 7 miles southeast of Chatom, moving east at 35 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near Wagarville around 310 AM CST. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO